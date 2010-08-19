Inside The Eat Pray Love Merchandising Machine

For the past week, the country has been blanketed by a commercial assault more appropriate for a space robot or Disney princess movie tie-in than a flick detailing a thirtysomething divorcée’s journey of discovery. From embossed pasta bowls to frilly wall hangings, Eat Pray Love, The Daily Beast calculates, has turned into a $350 million franchise, and that doesn’t include all the Italian restaurant feasts and Bali tours that hundreds of other businesses have ginned up.



How did we come up with that number? Elizabeth’s Gilbert’s book, naturally, gave it a running start. Her tale of “one woman’s search for everything across Italy, India, and Indonesia,” a beacon for the commercial viability of chick-lit, has sold 9 million copies worldwide, generating an estimated $135 million in sales. And growing: The film’s release catapulted the movie tie-in version of the paperback back onto the top of bestseller lists.

Read the full story at The Daily Beast >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.