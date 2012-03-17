It's St. Patrick's Day, So You Need To Know How They Make Guinness

Photo: brianteutsch via Flickr

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy this holiday and one of Ireland’s most famous commodities known as “the black stuff” or Guinness.



More than 4 million tourists pass through the Guinness Storehouse or brewery in Dublin, Ireland each year.

Arthur Guinness started brewing beer here in 1759. He got a 9,000-year lease of the factory for £45 per year (about $73 in current dollars).

Now, the brewery is transformed into a museum, which you can visit for €15 ($21) a pop.

