Inside The Journalists' Drama On Rihanna's Crazy 777 Tour

What started out as a fun party on Rihanna’s 777 tour has turned into all out mutiny according to the journalists.

Photo: Nova screencap

Roughly 200 journalists were invited to join Rihanna on her seven-day tour across seven countries.It turns out not everyone can handle the pressure.



Instead of a star-studded red carpet flight with Rihanna, reporters from E!, HuffPost, Billboard, MTV, and more have offered that the trip isn’t the dream they imagined.

They claim to have experienced sleepless nights and a lack of food mixed with too much booze. They say they haven’t even seen the hostess herself since day one.

By day five of the week event, their restlessness has led to all-out insanity, with reporters referring to their time on the plane as #occupy777. (One reporter even took to streaking.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.