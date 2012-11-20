Inside The Journalists' Drama On Rihanna's Crazy 777 Tour

Kirsten Acuna
rihanna 777 tourWhat started out as a fun party on Rihanna’s 777 tour has turned into all out mutiny according to the journalists.

Photo: Nova screencap

Roughly 200 journalists were invited to join Rihanna on her seven-day tour across seven countries.It turns out not everyone can handle the pressure.

Instead of a star-studded red carpet flight with Rihanna, reporters from E!, HuffPost, Billboard, MTV, and more have offered that the trip isn’t the dream they imagined. 

They claim to have experienced sleepless nights and a lack of food mixed with too much booze. They say they haven’t even seen the hostess herself since day one. 

By day five of the week event, their restlessness has led to all-out insanity, with reporters referring to their time on the plane as #occupy777. (One reporter even took to streaking.)

On November 14, more than 200 journalists fittingly accompanied Rihanna on a 777 plane to take part in her #777 tour.

Here's the letter you received if you were one of the lucky few to join the singer.

It all seemed to start out like a fantasy with everyone freaking out to see Rihanna aboard the 777 ... and with reason.

Passengers received goodie bags filled with T-Shirts, socks, bracelets, the singer's new fragrance, and headphones ...

Journalists were treated to first class meals ...

... and Rihanna served Ace of Spades champagne and cognac to get the party started.

She made sure people had their fill of alcohol ...

... and made everyone welcome.

Here's a list of some of those aboard the plane. Rihanna has a huge crew including a massage therapist.

First stop Mexico City: the last time journalists claim to have seen her, except for each nightly performance.

(The Hollywood Reporter)

However, some were able to catch sight of Brooklyn Decker in Toronto.

And, that's when exhaustion began to set in for many.

Rolling Stone's Jeff Rosenthal:

'Being awake for what feels like forever and following a schedule that is largely the same feels a lot like Groundhog Day. But with so many people from so many different countries all thrown together, we're constantly meeting new people, having new conversations.'

Sleep became the trending topic among journalists.

Nov. 16, Sugarscape:

'So that's where we are now, fairly delirious and sleep deprived with no sightings of Rihanna off-stage for a while'

... And, lack of Rihanna.

There was also trouble finding luggage ...

... and, complaints of more alcoholic beverages than food.

From MTV:

'As frequently as they don't feed us, they keep plying us with alcohol. Some of us may have been on a tear since yesterday. And it's been another all-nighter.'

Day three Rihanna came out for her Stockholm performance more than two hours late.

And, the biggest excitement came from some rumours of a Kanye appearance and a braless Rihanna after the concert.

By day four in Paris, Journalists are beginning to go stir-crazy. due to delays and claiming to not have seen the sun in what feels like forever.

Spin magazine:

'We've traveled through Paris and Berlin, and thanks to extensive delays, haven't seen daylight in days. When we return, our eyes will have shrunken into tiny slots and we will forage on the ground for centipedes and other high-protein foods we can feel with our hands. We will also be chained to Rihanna like Michonne's zombies.'

Their account goes on to say how the general attitudes on the plane range from 'madness' to 'murderousness' after no more appearances from Rihanna.

Others, are starting to question whether the trip was worth it.

'We're no longer asking, 'What's going on?' as we did on day one, but 'What is this?' asks Billboard. 'I ... mistakenly assuming that we'd get a feel for Rihanna's day-to-day; seeing all sides of the singer that keeps us intrigued (rebellious, feisty, and playful) both off and on stage. It's now more than halfway into the tour and the one and only thing we're sure of is what it's not.'

Finally, with no Rihanna and fatigue more than set in, the group lost it at 4 a.m. Nov. 19. resorting to a staged mid-air protest.

According to Billboard, Fuse's video team began chanting 'B-roll' which ignited the group of journalists to begin repeating 'Save. My. Job!' and 'We need headlines!'

It also led to Australian NOVA jockey, Tim Dormer, streaking through the plane.

None of them were able to capture Rihanna's attention from the front of the plane, though.

There's still more than 24 hours left in the 777 tour ...

Now, check out the craziest moments from where Rihanna wasn't ... the American Music Awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.