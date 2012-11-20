Inside The Journalists' Drama On Rihanna's Crazy 777 Tour

Photo: Nova screencap
Roughly 200 journalists were invited to join Rihanna on her seven-day tour across seven countries.It turns out not everyone can handle the pressure.
Instead of a star-studded red carpet flight with Rihanna, reporters from E!, HuffPost, Billboard, MTV, and more have offered that the trip isn’t the dream they imagined.
They claim to have experienced sleepless nights and a lack of food mixed with too much booze. They say they haven’t even seen the hostess herself since day one.
By day five of the week event, their restlessness has led to all-out insanity, with reporters referring to their time on the plane as #occupy777. (One reporter even took to streaking.)
On November 14, more than 200 journalists fittingly accompanied Rihanna on a 777 plane to take part in her #777 tour.
It all seemed to start out like a fantasy with everyone freaking out to see Rihanna aboard the 777 ... and with reason.
Passengers received goodie bags filled with T-Shirts, socks, bracelets, the singer's new fragrance, and headphones ...
Here's a list of some of those aboard the plane. Rihanna has a huge crew including a massage therapist.
First stop Mexico City: the last time journalists claim to have seen her, except for each nightly performance.
Rolling Stone's Jeff Rosenthal:
'Being awake for what feels like forever and following a schedule that is largely the same feels a lot like Groundhog Day. But with so many people from so many different countries all thrown together, we're constantly meeting new people, having new conversations.'
Nov. 16, Sugarscape:
'So that's where we are now, fairly delirious and sleep deprived with no sightings of Rihanna off-stage for a while'
From MTV:
'As frequently as they don't feed us, they keep plying us with alcohol. Some of us may have been on a tear since yesterday. And it's been another all-nighter.'
And, the biggest excitement came from some rumours of a Kanye appearance and a braless Rihanna after the concert.
By day four in Paris, Journalists are beginning to go stir-crazy. due to delays and claiming to not have seen the sun in what feels like forever.
'We've traveled through Paris and Berlin, and thanks to extensive delays, haven't seen daylight in days. When we return, our eyes will have shrunken into tiny slots and we will forage on the ground for centipedes and other high-protein foods we can feel with our hands. We will also be chained to Rihanna like Michonne's zombies.'
Their account goes on to say how the general attitudes on the plane range from 'madness' to 'murderousness' after no more appearances from Rihanna.
'We're no longer asking, 'What's going on?' as we did on day one, but 'What is this?' asks Billboard. 'I ... mistakenly assuming that we'd get a feel for Rihanna's day-to-day; seeing all sides of the singer that keeps us intrigued (rebellious, feisty, and playful) both off and on stage. It's now more than halfway into the tour and the one and only thing we're sure of is what it's not.'
Finally, with no Rihanna and fatigue more than set in, the group lost it at 4 a.m. Nov. 19. resorting to a staged mid-air protest.
According to Billboard, Fuse's video team began chanting 'B-roll' which ignited the group of journalists to begin repeating 'Save. My. Job!' and 'We need headlines!'
None of them were able to capture Rihanna's attention from the front of the plane, though.
