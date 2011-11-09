Inside The Crazy New Offices Of Billion-Dollar Startup Airbnb

Photo: Chad Riley

Airbnb is a pioneer in short-term rentals for travellers.The San Francisco startup helps people rent their places out to visitors by providing them a template to post pictures and a ready-made market of interested travellers. It then takes a 10% cut of each sale.



Despite a scary moment earlier this summer when a renter’s apartment was ransacked, the business has been growing like crazy.

That helped Airbnb raise a $112 million round earlier this summer, and put it into the ranks of the new billion-dollar startups.

A few months ago, Airbnb moved into a new office in the sunny Potrero Hill neighbourhood. The company is proud of its crazy new design, and while it’s closed to tours, they were willing to share some photos with us.

Most impressive: the conference rooms were designed after listings on the site, like this mushroom-shaped cabin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.