Step inside the cockpit of the US's most iconic war planes

Alex Lockie


The National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton Ohio is a treasure trove of the greatest, most iconic aircraft in history, which you can tour at home, online, right now, for free.

From the propeller-driven planes of World War I, to the fighters and bombers that turned the tide against Hitler in World War II, all the way up to today’s fleet staples and experimental aircraft that never made the cut, the museum’s virtual tour is an aviation nut’s dream come true.

But even better than a digital walk through, the museum provides excellent high definition panoramic photos of the interiors of some of the most beloved aircraft in history.

In the slides below, step into at the cockpits of the B-29, B-52, SR-71, and many, many more.

Here we see the cockpit of the SPAD XIII C.1, a French biplane fighter aircraft of World War I.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

The World War II section is stacked.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here we see the a the British Spitfire Mk. Vc's cockpit.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

With big bombers like the B-29 Superfortress you get a view of the pilot's station...

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

... and the bombardier.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here's the view from the B-26G Marauder's waste gunner station.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Moving on to the Southeast Asia War section, here's the view from the cockpit of the long-serving B-52D's pilot station...

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

... and here's the view from the tail gunner's station.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Now, in the Cold War section, we can see into the front cockpit of the legendary SR-71 Blackbird...

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

... and the rear cockpit.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here's the F-4G Wild Weasel's front cockpit...

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

... and the rear cockpit.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here is the C-130's pilot station. The C-130 is still in use today.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here is the pilot's station of the C-17 III Globemaster, a mainstay of today's Air Force and one of the biggest aircraft in the museum.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here's the cockpit of the B-1B Lancer...

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

... and the electronic systems bay.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Here's the cockpit of the beloved A-10a.

NMUSAF

Full panoramic view

Despite all we've seen, we've only scratched the surface at the National Museum of the US Air Force, but we'll be back soon.

NMUSAF

Take the tour for yourself here.

