Inside The CNBC-Dylan Ratigan Brawl

Although the public learned about CNBC and Dylan Ratigan breaking up suddenly at the end of last week, the internal struggle at the business news network that led to Ratigan’s exit was months in the making.

“This was like watching a slow moving train-wreck,” a CNBC insider says.

Ratigan had been clashing with producers at the network for months. Over time, a rift developed between him and powerful people at the network, including Susan Krakower, the woman who co-created Fast Money and Jim Cramer’s Mad Money. Management, including CNBC president Mark Hoffman, took sides with the producers against Ratigan.

In recent weeks, the situation had deteriorated to the point that Ratigan left an expletive laden voicemail for one of his producers, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“Dylan wanted to take his career to the next level, maybe get a show in prime time. They weren’t going to give it to him,” the insider said.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.