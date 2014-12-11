Look Inside New York City's Swanky Carlyle Hotel Where Will And Kate Are Staying For Thousands Of Dollars A Night

REUTERS/NY Post/Chad Rachman/Pool Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. Prince William and his wife Kate are on their first visit to New York City, a whirlwind trip that includes visits to a Harlem child development center and the September 11 Monument and Museum.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the Big Apple by storm this week, and while they were here they stayed at one of the city’s most exquisite and refined hotels — The Carlyle — on the Upper East Side (76th and Madison Avenue to be exact.)

The hotel boasts huge, fancy suites, a spa, state-of-art fitness center, and tons of amenities as well as a rich history and long list of honored guests that once roamed the halls.

Take a look inside The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel, to find out what makes it fit for a Prince and Princess.

