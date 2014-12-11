Look Inside New York City's Swanky Carlyle Hotel Where Will And Kate Are Staying For Thousands Of Dollars A Night

Caroline Moss
William kate carlyle hotelREUTERS/NY Post/Chad Rachman/PoolBritain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. Prince William and his wife Kate are on their first visit to New York City, a whirlwind trip that includes visits to a Harlem child development center and the September 11 Monument and Museum.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the Big Apple by storm this week, and while they were here they stayed at one of the city’s most exquisite and refined hotels — The Carlyle — on the Upper East Side (76th and Madison Avenue to be exact.)

The hotel boasts huge, fancy suites, a spa, state-of-art fitness center, and tons of amenities as well as a rich history and long list of honored guests that once roamed the halls.

Take a look inside The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel, to find out what makes it fit for a Prince and Princess.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in New York City around 4:30pm on Sunday evening, where they were then taken to their hotel, The Carlyle on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014.

The hotel is located steps from Central Park.

The Carlyle has been the hotel of choice for a long line of dignitaries, ABC News points out. William's mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is among those who have stayed at the hotel.

The hotel is very discreet when it comes to its high-profiled guests.

A source confirms to E! News that the royals are not staying in the Empire suite (valued at $15,000/night), but that they may be staying in another massive suite (valued at $10,000/night).

The Carlyle declined to confirm any of the details of Will and Kate's accommodations.

There are 64 different suites throughout the hotel, and 188 rooms.

The hotel is the epitome of class.

And the rooms are absolutely stunning.

Many of the suites are outfitted with baby grand pianos and large picture windows to experience the amazing views of Manhattan.

Perhaps Will and Kate stayed in the appropriately-named 'Royal Suite'...

The 1,700-square-feet Royal Suite 'features two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a six-person dining room, two marble bathrooms, a grand piano and a fireplace,' reports The Globe and Mail.

The Carlyle became known as 'the New York White House' when JFK was president.

He owned an apartment on the 34th floor of the hotel from 1953 up until he was assassinated.

The Wikipedia page for the hotel alleges 'Marilyn Monroe was sneaked in through the service entrance on East 77th Street' after famously crooning 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President.'

Now, Will and Kate can call this historical hotel home for a few days as they travel around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The Carlyle Hotel is home to Café Carlyle which has featured a long and prominent list of famous jazz performers throughout the years.

Woody Allen and his jazz band have played weekly at the café since 1996.

There's also 24-hour room service, and twice-a-day housekeeping. Your sheets will always be clean!

Feeling like you want to get out of your room? Wander down the halls to the spa or the fitness room.

Perhaps Kate will get her locks styled at the hotel's Yves Durif salon, where a cut can run $300. Neil Young is a frequent client of the salon.

Or perhaps the couple will get a workout in.

The staircase leading to the spa is absolutely stunning.

And check out the bathrooms. Swanky! This is the woman's bathroom in the fitness center.

This is the men's.

So whether they're spending the day with new friends in Harlem...

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to four-year-olds April, left, and Sammy in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014 in New York.

Or new friends in Brooklyn...

The Royals will surely enjoy their home away from home at The Carlyle Hotel.

Kate, left, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William arrive at The Carlyle Hotel, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014, in New York.

If The Duke and Duchess stick around...

