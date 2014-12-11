Look Inside New York City's Swanky Carlyle Hotel Where Will And Kate Are Staying For Thousands Of Dollars A Night

REUTERS/NY Post/Chad Rachman/PoolBritain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. Prince William and his wife Kate are on their first visit to New York City, a whirlwind trip that includes visits to a Harlem child development center and the September 11 Monument and Museum.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the Big Apple by storm this week, and while they were here they stayed at one of the city’s most exquisite and refined hotels — The Carlyle — on the Upper East Side (76th and Madison Avenue to be exact.)
The hotel boasts huge, fancy suites, a spa, state-of-art fitness center, and tons of amenities as well as a rich history and long list of honored guests that once roamed the halls.
Take a look inside The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel, to find out what makes it fit for a Prince and Princess.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in New York City around 4:30pm on Sunday evening, where they were then taken to their hotel, The Carlyle on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
The Carlyle has been the hotel of choice for a long line of dignitaries, ABC News points out. William's mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is among those who have stayed at the hotel.
A source confirms to E! News that the royals are not staying in the Empire suite (valued at $15,000/night), but that they may be staying in another massive suite (valued at $10,000/night).
Many of the suites are outfitted with baby grand pianos and large picture windows to experience the amazing views of Manhattan.
The 1,700-square-feet Royal Suite 'features two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a six-person dining room, two marble bathrooms, a grand piano and a fireplace,' reports The Globe and Mail.
The Wikipedia page for the hotel alleges 'Marilyn Monroe was sneaked in through the service entrance on East 77th Street' after famously crooning 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President.'
Now, Will and Kate can call this historical hotel home for a few days as they travel around Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The Carlyle Hotel is home to Café Carlyle which has featured a long and prominent list of famous jazz performers throughout the years.
Feeling like you want to get out of your room? Wander down the halls to the spa or the fitness room.
Perhaps Kate will get her locks styled at the hotel's Yves Durif salon, where a cut can run $300. Neil Young is a frequent client of the salon.
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to four-year-olds April, left, and Sammy in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014 in New York.
Kate, left, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William arrive at The Carlyle Hotel, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014, in New York.
