Inside the Apple Museum in Prague -- 41 years of Apple products and a tribute to Steve Jobs

It turns out that Prague is home to the biggest private exhibition of Apple’s products in the world.

In the heart of the Czech Republic capital city’s Old Town, the Apple Museum takes you through 41 years of the company’s fascinating history.

As well as displaying almost every Apple product ever made, the museum is a tribute to the California company’s late cofounder, Steve Jobs. Portraits of Jobs cover the museum’s walls and his quotes are everywhere.

Here are some photos from its most impressive displays (shot on an iPhone 6 Plus)↓↓↓

