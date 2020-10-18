I visited the new American Express Centurion Lounge at JFK airport and saw why a $550 annual cardholder fee is worth it – see inside

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The American Express Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport opened to guests on Friday.

American Express just opened the first Centurion Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The 12th Centurion Lounge in the US offers JFK passengers complimentary hot food and alcoholic beverages before departure, in addition to wellness offerings and the first airport speakeasy bar.

Amex Platinum and Centurion cardholders, as well as Delta Air Lines Amex Reserve cardholders, can access the lounge up to three hours before their flight.

American Express celebrated the opening of its newest Centurion Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, the latest in a nationwide expansion that’s brought its total number of lounges to 12 in the US with two at New York City airports alone.

Located in Terminal 4, flyers on Delta Air Lines and other international carriers utilising the terminal can enjoy over 15,000 square feet of plush seating, complimentary hot meals, unlimited alcoholic beverages, and a reprieve from the crowds in the main terminal.

Centurion Lounges are among the greatest-selling features of American Express’ most expensive credit cards. Geared toward frequent travellers, cardholders pay a high annual fee typically greater than $US500 and receive perks such as access to the Centurion Lounge, travel credits, and travel insurance, among other benefits that help offset the yearly cost.

Access is restricted to American Express’ top cardholders, including those with Platinum or Centurion cards, instead of passengers flying on a specific airline. Delta Air Lines Reserve cardholders can also access the lounge and in turn, American Express Platinum cardholders can use Delta SkyClub’s when flying the airline.

New COVID-19-related safety protocols have been implemented across the lounge including capacity restrictions, plexiglass dividers, and reduced self-service capabilities. Entry is also limited to 3 hours before departure, though connecting passengers are exempt from that rule.

Take a look inside the newest Centurion Lounge.

American Express launched construction on this Centurion Lounge in 2018 with a projected opening in 2019 but after around a year of delays, it finally opened on October 9.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The famous blue doors welcome passengers to the newest addition to Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Flyers visiting a Centurion Lounge during the pandemic will immediately notice new safety features including plexiglass partitions and social distancing floor placards at check-in.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

A new push towards touchless is allowing guests to check into the lounge via their phones, reducing interactions with Amex staff.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

This premium lounge is one of 12 in Terminal 4 and building it required an extension of the terminal itself.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The angled floor-to-ceiling windows mark the terminal building’s former perimeter with most of the lounge requiring a newly constructed appendage.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Weekday mornings would normally see this lounge packed from wall to wall but during the time of our visit on its opening day, less than 10 passengers filled the two-level lounge.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

New COVID-19 safety features in the lounge include blocked seats to ensure social distancing throughout.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And larger spaces and tables, including the multi-purpose room that’s typically reserved for families – are available on-request and reserved for groups of three or more.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Building a majority of the lounge from scratch allowed for unique spaces, including these treehouse-style hideaways.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

They’re found throughout the lounge and are typically one to two-person spaces ideal for getting work done in private or taking a phone call.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Each is also themed with a specific year that could be important to American Express or New York City.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

This one is themed 2016, for example, the year in which the Oculus opened next to the World Trade Centre and across the street from Amex’s downtown Manhattan headquarters. The iconic building can just about be made out along the back wall.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The 223-seat top level is the main floor where the bulk of the amenities are offered. Various seating types line the space along the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Seats include leather couches, standalone chairs, and private cubicles to accommodate a variety of travellers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

For solo travellers, these seats offer additional privacy in the form of high walls, a reminder that social distancing was popular in lounges even before the pandemic.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The lounge’s location at the edge of Terminal 4 also provides visitors with unobstructed views of the tarmac below.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Business travellers can avail themselves of the complimentary printer services…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And a conference room area tucked away in a corner of the lounge away from the high traffic areas.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

It’s an ideal space for a pre-trip business meeting but can also be used by large families enjoying a meal together before their flight.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The conference room table, like most seating areas in the lounge, is peppered with pop-up power outlets and USB charging ports.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Magazines and newspapers would normally be kept here but the lounge is going digital to reduce touchpoints for visitors.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The opposite end of the top floor is home to the main dining area and one of the lounge’s three bars.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

This is where the Centurion Lounge sets itself apart from other lounges as visitors can enjoy hot meals that are not only complementary but crafted by renowned chefs including Ignacio Mattos.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Normally self-serve, lounge staff now serve patrons to avoid crowding in the area. First on the menu during our visit was soup, with two options including a farro soup and chicken broth with butternut squash crostini.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The starter was then a fennel salad…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Followed by the main course of steak and potatoes…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Or a fried maitake mushroom po’ boy, a vegan dish…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And chocolate cake with whipped cream to finish. A veritable feast.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Another feature of the buffet is the avocado toast station, a growing trend in airport lounges. Toppings include mozzarella balls, tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Here’s what the finished result looks like.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Even during the pandemic, the commitment to quality was evident. Not only was the steak dish perfectly plated on a mini cast iron pan but the meat was cooked to perfection, with the potatoes covered in a savoury cheese sauce that also didn’t disappoint.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

One bite of the steak and I couldn’t believe this was being served in an airport lounge and complimentary.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Opposite the buffet is a small dining area, with half of the tables blocked off for social distancing.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Hungry diners would do well to grab a seat here as the menu will encourage multiple trips to the buffet.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

It’s also directly adjacent to the first of three full-service bars.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Plexiglass partitions are featured at each bartender station but all the barstools have been blocked to prevent crowding in the area.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Alcoholic beverages are complimentary in the Centurion Lounge while airline lounges will often charge for cocktails and high-end beers, wines, and liquors.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

But while sitting at the bar is a no-go, for now, high-tops throughout the lounge offer better views of the tarmac.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And unlike the bars, these tables – located on both levels – feature pop-up power outlets and USB charging ports.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The lounge also features multiple full-service coffee machines with capabilities to make drinks like espresso, cappuccino, and hot chocolate.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

For water drinkers, a multi-use tap offers sparkling and still options.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And this is only the top floor, there’s more to see downstairs.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The lower floor of the lounge is arranged in the same style as the top with the same variety of seating along the windows.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

It was even more deserted than the main level but would typically house more visitors than upstairs thanks to greater availability of seats.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

There’s also more seating away from the window on the lower level.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

But the great views do remain throughout.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Instead of a conference room in the corner, this floor has a colourful cubicle-style seating area, again ideal for solo flyers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The lower floor also features a smaller buffet station, though the selection is slightly limited than the one above.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The dining area is just slightly smaller than the one above with four tables instead of six.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And here’s the second complimentary bar in the lounge, with a similar selection to the one located directly above.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Directly adjacent is a copper wall, which one might think is the lounge’s end. But just beyond is actually one of the lounge’s coolest features…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

A hidden speakeasy bar.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

There’s no secret passcode to enter and you don’t have to be Eliot Ness to find it but the location isn’t exactly advertised. Case in point, I walked right by the door without knowing the secret beyond it.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Named “1850,” after the year of American Express’ founding, the hideaway is the first speakeasy in an airport and offers a more unique drink offering from the bars above.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Whiskey, vodka, and gin drinks are the main focus of the cocktail list, curated list by award-winning mixologist Jim Meehan. Wines are selected by Anthony Giglio.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Back on the main floor is the Equinox Body Lab, a health and wellness experience that’s also complimentary for passengers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Inside is a large workout room with self-guided exercises for fitness-oriented travellers…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Yoga room…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

And a relaxation room where flyers listen to meditation guides while resting on a vibrating lounge chair.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

To help get cleaned up after a visit to Equinox or a long day of travelling, the lounge also has shower rooms.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

They’re closed now for safety reasons but in normal times, lounge patrons can make a reservation to use these showers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

Aviation enthusiasts and New York City locals alike will also notice the themed artwork across the facility, hearkening back to the golden days of flying and New York in its heyday.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

The JFK lounge is just one of many that American Express plans to open or has opened in 2020 as the Centurion Lounge network continues to grow and the company gives frequent travellers even bigger reasons to become cardholders.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at JFK Airport.

