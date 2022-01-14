I toured the American Food Store in London – take a look inside the store selling $61 Tide detergent and $15 Dunkin’ ground coffee

- I visited the American Food Store in London, and it sells everyday grocery items as luxury products.
- Tide laundry detergent can set you back $61 and Campbell’s soup can is three times its US price.
- There are also several shelves of dessert-like cereal and sweet treats.
At that school, I met a lot of Americans and remember being fascinated with the various snacks and treats they’d bring to class from a place called the American Food Store – it’s how I learned what Gushers and Marshmallow Fluff were.
But knowing how American food is priced up in UK grocery stores, I wanted to see whether an actual American food store was also selling overly expensive grocery items.
It’s only a few minutes’ walk from the station, but I thought it was a bit unusual for the store that probably sold pop tarts and Doritos to be surrounded by towering white mansions and luxury apartment blocks.
Interestingly, the store is British family-owned. According to the American Food Store “About Us” page, the store used to be a regular newsagents shop and was converted after a trip to New York inspired the owners to indulge in their “love for American foods.”
But on closer inspection, my suspicions about the prices of these items were proven correct. The Red Velvet cake mix, one of my personal favorite flavors, was priced at £3.99, around $5.50. By comparison, Tesco, a popular grocery store in the UK, sells the same product although in different packaging for just £1.79, around $2.50.
And at Walmart, the exact same Red Velvet cake mix sells online for $1.34, which is less than £1.
The highest-priced item I found throughout the entire visit was a Tide laundry detergent selling for £45, around $61. The labeling said it would last for 89 loads – which I personally consider to be months’ worth of laundry – but the pricing still seemed pretty high.
And it is — according to Walmart’s online store, the same sized Tide product sells for just $17.94, a mere £13.
It made me think that even though the items are overpriced, customers — and not just US expats living in London — will feel a sense of nostalgia browsing through the shelves.
But that feeling can definitely be dampened by the prices. This 26-ounce (737.09g) bottle of Windex costs £7, nearly $10, whereas the same amount of liquid at Target is priced at $3.69, around £2.60.
But at a cost of £2.25, or around $3, which is triple the price of the same can at Walmart in the US, I’m not sure it’s worth testing them out here in the UK.
Cereal is still a go-to here in the UK, but the variety and sheer dessert-like flavors on offer in America are unmatched. Checking out this aisle, it’s also the first time I’ve seen an Eggos product in the UK.
But similarly, I’ve never been able to find corn syrup sold on UK grocery store shelves. Instead, the UK sells it under a different name, liquid glucose, and it’s still tricky to find for anyone looking to incorporate it into a recipe here.
If I ever need corn syrup in the future, I know where to go.
By comparison, the same product costs $6.18, or around £4.50 in the US, according to Walmart.
I was pretty surprised, especially knowing that Dunkin’ Donuts is essentially a fast-food chain in the US. There’s also a location of Dunkin’ Donuts by London’s Baker Street Station, so I’m not sure that I’d be tempted to buy this when I could likely get my fix for cheaper by going to the store itself.
It’s also surprising considering a similar-sized pack costs $7.72, around £5.60, on Walmart’s online store.
If I ever feel like stocking up, though, I know I’ll have to hit up the American Food Store.
So it wasn’t surprising to see two classic American snacks, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Goldfish, on the shelves of the American Food Store. What was surprising, perhaps less so given my experience in the rest of the store, was the cost.
Goldfish is sold for less than $2 at Walmart in the US, but at this store, it’s priced way up at almost $6. Meanwhile, the macaroni and cheese packs, sold at just $1, or less than £1, at Walmart cost four times more here at £2.95, around $4.
According to the cashier, Holland Park is a popular area with US expats and they often drop by before American holidays, like Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, to make sure they can celebrate them properly here in the UK.
Despite the prices, it makes sense to me that some Americans living in London are happy to spend a little more to have a taste of home. But for day-to-day shopping, I don’t think the American Food Store in London sees a lot of regulars.