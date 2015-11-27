Take a tour of the New York City apartment that's renting for $300,000 a month

Sitting atop the historic Lowell hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, a three-bedroom suite recently came onto the market for a whopping $300,000 a month.

The roughly 2,900-square-foot penthouse comes fully furnished, including an Apple desktop and five landline phones. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a stunning master bath that’s covered in Italian marble.

Tenants will also be able to enjoy all of the usual hotel amenities, like room service — including a menu for pets — and laundry.

“It has the warmth and elegance of a beautiful, private residence within the complete comfort of a five-star boutique hotel,” listing agent Therese Bateman, of Brown Harris Stevens, told Business Insider.

The penthouse is perched atop the historic Lowell Hotel, which dates back to 1927. The apartment, however, has sleek modern finishings. Jonathan Nissenbaum The ideal tenant would be 'those who seek a sanctuary of privacy, security, and complete pampering in the perfect location,' Amie Buchanan, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Lowell, told us. Brian Doben Photography The monthly rent will include access to a number of amenities, including Wi-Fi, dog-walking, twice-a-day turndowns, and packing and unpacking services. Jonathan Nissenbaum There are three bedrooms in the roughly 2,900-square-foot space. Jonathan Nissenbaum The master bath is covered in Italian marble. Jonathan Nissenbaum And this bedroom would be ideal for housing visitors. Jonathan Nissenbaum

