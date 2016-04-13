Go inside a bonkers Los Angeles mansion that was just listed for $150 million

Everett Fenton Gidley A dining area inside the new $150 million home.

A mansion that was just listed for an eye-popping $150 million looks more like a high-end resort than a home where someone could live full-time.

Located in the ritzy Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, the home was built on speculation on the same lot where Barbara Streisand’s “Mon Rêve” estate once stood.

The new structure covers a whopping 38,000 square feet and has 10 bedrooms and 20 full baths. Additional amenities include private hiking trails and a movie theatre complex with its own guest valet entrance.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it was developed by Gala Asher of Dream Projects LA, who purchased the land from tech entrepreneur David Bohnett for $13.25 million in 2014. Streisand’s original home was demolished shortly after she sold it to former music exec Les Bider in 2000. Bider then sold the empty lot to Bohnett.

Let’s take a look inside one of the most expensive homes currently listed for sale in the US. Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Previews International has the listing.

The massive home can be found on Carolwood Drive in Holmby Hills, one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighbourhoods. Walt Disney, Clark Gable, Gregory Peck, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, and Elvis Presley all called Carolwood home at one point, according to a press release from listing agent Ginger Glass. Simon Berlyn The home is set behind a gate, at the end of a private road. Everett Fenton Gidley Heavy vegetation adds to the secluded feel. Marc Angeles The front entrance is wide and dramatic. The listing boasts that the property has ample parking space for 50 cars, in addition to a 10-car garage. Simon Berlyn Inside, the living spaces are reminiscent of a nightclub or casino, with full-length mirrors and lots of mood lighting. Everett Fenton Gidley The lower level, also called the 'spa level', opens up dramatically to a living room and a 'water wall' that spills into a lap pool below. Marc Angeles The pool deck has several fire pits and plenty of space for lounging. Everett Fenton Gidley Not pictured in the listing photos are the property's tennis and basketball courts, movie theatre, wine room, and lounge. Simon Berlyn

