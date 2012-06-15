Inside The $1.3 Billion Business Of Making Cute And Funny Apps

PopCap is one of the most popular mobile game developers in the industry.
They’ve made blockbuster hits on the Apple App Store like Plants vs. Zombies, Peggle and Bejeweled.
Then they were bought by Electronic Arts for $1.3 billion.
So, how do you become like PopCap — and build games, then sell for $1.3 billion?
Luckily PopCap’s franchise business director Giordano Bruno Contestabile has a good explanation of just how PopCap got there. He gave a presentation at Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising Conference today.
Mobile games are growing much faster than other games — including the Wii, which was seen as a big player in casual games.
If your game is fun, everything else will fall into play — and your players will watch advertisements!
For example, include sponsored content. Make a player's city better if they use content from Dr. Pepper.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.