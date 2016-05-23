Inside the Hamptons mansion where celebrities like Beyonce and Jay Z regularly stay for $1 million a month

Corcoran The mansion comes with a full bowling alley inside.

If you’re staying in the Hamptons for a month, the best way to go is the Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton, New York.

With 31,000 square feet of insane amenities — like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym, and spa — it’s highly unlikely you could ever get bored.

All that doesn’t come cheap, however: the mansion is listed for rental at the cost of $1 million a month, or $500,000 for a shorter term.

It was built by legendary Hamptons home builder Joe Farrell, and was offered for sale as recently as 2013, according to the Real Deal. Though Farrell received his $43.5 million ask, he ultimately decided not to sell the house so that his family could make use of it, which he told The New York Post was a “very tough decision.”

It regularly draws celebrity renters, including Jay Z and Beyonce, who reportedly paid $400,000 to stay in the house for a month in 2012.

Gary DePersia at Corcoran has the rental listing.

Julie Zeveloff and Callie Bost contributed to an earlier version of this story.

The Sandcastle sits on 11.5 acres on swanky Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton, New York. Corcoran It has about 31,000 square feet of living space. Corcoran Here's the formal living room, complete with an intricate ceiling design and fluffy pillows. Corcoran The kitchen is absolutely enormous, and has a walk-in refrigerator. Corcoran The dining room comes complete with a massive chandelier. Corcoran Here's a look at the wood-paneled office, in case you need to get some work done. Corcoran The family room is modern and eye-catching, with a coffered ceiling. Corcoran The bowling alley is a nice perk if you're into that sort of thing. Corcoran As is the 'Air Lounge', a children's entertainment center with virtual golf, a half-pipe, and a rock climbing wall. Corcoran Of course, there's a movie theatre with a ceiling that mimics the night sky. Corcoran As well as a gym and basketball court. Corcoran You can also play squash and racquetball. Corcoran The spa is the ideal place for relaxation. Corcoran For news junkies, this room has 5 different television screens -- perfect for keeping track of what's happening in the world. Corcoran The master suite alone measures an impressive 2,800 square feet. Corcoran The lavish closets and dressing rooms take up much of that space. Corcoran The master bathroom looks more like a ballroom than a place to bathe. Corcoran There are 12 bedrooms in total. Corcoran Here's the view from the master suite, with the pool house on the right. Corcoran The pool house is lavish in its own right. Corcoran An underground hot tub sits out back. Corcoran The main house sits close to the 60-foot by 20-foot heated pool, which has an underwater speaker system. Corcoran There's also a sunken tennis court. Corcoran

