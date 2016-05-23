Inside the Hamptons mansion where celebrities like Beyonce and Jay Z regularly stay for $1 million a month

If you’re staying in the Hamptons for a month, the best way to go is the Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton, New York.
With 31,000 square feet of insane amenities — like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym, and spa — it’s highly unlikely you could ever get bored.
All that doesn’t come cheap, however: the mansion is listed for rental at the cost of $1 million a month, or $500,000 for a shorter term.
It was built by legendary Hamptons home builder Joe Farrell, and was offered for sale as recently as 2013, according to the Real Deal. Though Farrell received his $43.5 million ask, he ultimately decided not to sell the house so that his family could make use of it, which he told The New York Post was a “very tough decision.”
It regularly draws celebrity renters, including Jay Z and Beyonce, who reportedly paid $400,000 to stay in the house for a month in 2012.
Gary DePersia at Corcoran has the rental listing.
Julie Zeveloff and Callie Bost contributed to an earlier version of this story.
As is the 'Air Lounge', a children's entertainment center with virtual golf, a half-pipe, and a rock climbing wall.
For news junkies, this room has 5 different television screens -- perfect for keeping track of what's happening in the world.
The main house sits close to the 60-foot by 20-foot heated pool, which has an underwater speaker system.
