We just had a look inside Tesla's first sales and service center in New York -- here's what we saw

'Just as customers would with any other car, they can pull into their garage, their lot attendant plugs it in for them and charges it, and they wake up every day to a full charge,' Snyder said.

'That's living in Manhattan. We're doing something similar in Brooklyn. We have an interesting partner here called Lux, basically a valet that comes to you. You plug in where you're going to be with your car on your app, they meet you there, take your car, charge it, and then drop it back off to you.

'So if you're home for the night, they will pick up your car at your house, have it charged, and have it back to you in the morning when you need it. It's really an amazing solution for Brooklynites who don't have their own garages. Some do, but some don't, and a lot of people street-park. We wanted to make sure we launched our Brooklyn site with a solution that would work for our customers, at least in the short and medium term as more infrastructure is added.'