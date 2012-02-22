This Is Where Jack Dorsey's Vision For A New Payment System Came To Life

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

When Jack Dorsey came up with the idea for his payment startup, Square, he offered his partner, James McKelvey a pretty sweet deal.McKelvey, who helped Dorsey come up with Square, could build the prototype credit card reader for Dorsey and get co-founder credit in the company, but he wouldn’t have to work at Square.



McKelvey hunkered down at TechShop, a tool shop in San Francisco, to build a prototype of the Square dongle. After a month of using TechShop’s industrial tools, McKelvey had his prototype and Square was off and running.

When we visited TechShop last week, CEO Mark Hatch told us that story. He was bragging like a proud parent.

“This is what happens when you give people access to the tools of the industrial revolution. They change the world. The most exciting thing is we are enabling this for the cost of a coffee addiction,” Hatch said.

For $120 per month, or $1,200 annually, the industrial workspace gives entrepreneurs a place to turn their ideas into working prototypes. A lot of the machines at techshop are very expensive and the average entrepreneur wouldn’t have access to tools like that, especially if you’re trying to cut precise metal designs.

In addition to the machinery, members can brush up on technical skills by taking classes. In addition to the San Francisco location, TechShop has spaces in Menlo Park Raleigh, North Carolina, San Jose, and Detroit.

While Square is the biggest success story out of TechShop, it’s not the only success story. Hatch told us about other standout projects.

Another company, Embrace, is making sleeping bag-like incubators to keep children warm. It’s partnering with GE India to distribute them. Hundreds of thousands of babies die because they can’t make it to an incubator quickly enough. Below is a picture of one.

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Mike North, the founder of non-profit Reallocate, is putting together a dream team of engineers to work on real world problems.

North was inspired after he was the host of Discovery Channel’s show, Prototype This!, where he worked on cool projects for the fading spotlight. North designed a brace that can correct clubfoot, a birth defect that affects 200,000 kids worldwide mostly in developing countries.

“We’ve created one that is cheap so that kids in developing countries can afford it,” North said.

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

On the less serious side of things, an entrepreneur took a textile class and learned how to use the CNC machine, which cuts wood. In a few months, he made the Dodo case case for the iPad.

It had $1 million in sales in just 90 days, and it turned into a $3 million in revenue startup in just 9 months. President Obama uses a Dodo for his iPad.

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Marie LaCour made party invitations by cutting cute animal shapes out on the laser cutter. The idea came when her daughter wanted special invites, and after popular demand it turned into a startup called Plush Invites.

Perrin Lam, the founder of Novodeco, was making jewellery using machines, instead of making the pieces by hand.

To feed all of these creative entrepreneurs, Masha Polyakov rigged a vending machine with an iPad and stuffed it with food that you’d find at Whole Foods. Polyakov, the founder of Pantre.me, said anyone who wants to buy a snack or meal can set up an account and pay through their PayPal account.

“There’s no way to tell how many snacks are picked up,” Polyakov said, “but people tend to be honest here at TechShop.”

Finally, we visited Aaron Taylor Kuffner, who has his own private space. He’s the founder of Gamelatron, the world’s first fully robotic orchestra. He played a little tune for us, which we enjoyed.

He plans on opening his space in the TechShop to public so everyone can hear his robot music.

It might not be as revolutionary as Square, but the robotic orchestra embodies everything that’s great about TechShop. You can carve out your corner and build something quirky.

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.