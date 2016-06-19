Inside Taylor Swift's $40,000 a month luxury townhouse in New York's West Village

Matthew Nitch Smith
Taylor swiftBusiness Insider/Paul Schrodt

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made headlines worldwide since photos revealed she may be dating British actor Tom Hiddleston.

If they need somewhere to get away from all the attention, Taylor’s new $40,000 (£28,000) a month West Village townhouse in New York City could be the perfect place.

It has five bedrooms, two living rooms, a private garage and a swimming pool.

Estate agent Lawrie Cornish calls it “one of the finest rental properties available in the area,” and looking at the pictures it is easy to see why.

Keep scrolling to see Taylor Swift’s luxury New York pad:

The property has many bedrooms. This one has floor to ceiling windows giving a glorious view of Manhattan.

Leslie J Garfield

This bedroom is a bit more baroque, with lounge lighting and a fancy chandelier.

Leslie J Garfield

The guest bedroom would count as a decent-sized master bedroom by most New York standards.

Leslie J Garfield

And there are two of them.

Leslie J Garfield

The bathroom has twin his-and-her sinks.

Leslie J Garfield

There is also a nice stand-alone bathtub.

Leslie J Garfield

Even the shower controls are a work of metallic art.

LESLIE J GARFIELD

Heading downstairs, we come to the funky dining room.

Leslie J Garfield

It also has great views of the city to add to the romance.

Leslie J Garfield

Taylor Swift is apparently a keen cook who will undoubtedly enjoy this state of the art kitchen.

Leslie J Garfield

The big living room still manages to feel cosy thanks to the giant rug over the hard wood floors.

Leslie J Garfield

But if Taylor wants some more space there's another living room, which is so big it could be an art gallery.

Leslie J Garfield

Here it is from the other side.

Leslie J Garfield

A look up the stairwell shows how tall the house is.

Leslie J Garfield

Perhaps the best thing about the house is the basement swimming pool. It even has its own chandelier.

Leslie J Garfield

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.