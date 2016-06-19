Inside Taylor Swift's $40,000 a month luxury townhouse in New York's West Village

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made headlines worldwide since photos revealed she may be dating British actor Tom Hiddleston.
If they need somewhere to get away from all the attention, Taylor’s new $40,000 (£28,000) a month West Village townhouse in New York City could be the perfect place.
It has five bedrooms, two living rooms, a private garage and a swimming pool.
Estate agent Lawrie Cornish calls it “one of the finest rental properties available in the area,” and looking at the pictures it is easy to see why.
Keep scrolling to see Taylor Swift’s luxury New York pad:
The property has many bedrooms. This one has floor to ceiling windows giving a glorious view of Manhattan.
But if Taylor wants some more space there's another living room, which is so big it could be an art gallery.
Perhaps the best thing about the house is the basement swimming pool. It even has its own chandelier.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.