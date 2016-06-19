Inside Taylor Swift's $40,000 a month luxury townhouse in New York's West Village

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made headlines worldwide since photos revealed she may be dating British actor Tom Hiddleston.

If they need somewhere to get away from all the attention, Taylor’s new $40,000 (£28,000) a month West Village townhouse in New York City could be the perfect place.

It has five bedrooms, two living rooms, a private garage and a swimming pool.

Estate agent Lawrie Cornish calls it “one of the finest rental properties available in the area,” and looking at the pictures it is easy to see why.

Keep scrolling to see Taylor Swift’s luxury New York pad:

