Inside TaskRabbit: Nobody Does Their Own Chores, So There's More Time For Fun And Pranks

Kobe the dog is TaskRabbit’s chief inspiration officer.It’s a fancy position for a pet, but it’s well-deserved, considering the dog actually inspired Leah Busque to start TaskRabbit.
One night on February 2008, Busque was sitting at home and getting ready for dinner with her husband when she realised she was out of dog food.
The couple wondered: Are we going to have a cab stop on the way home? Later that night, they kept talking about how it would be nice if there was a place to go to online where could name a price they were willing to pay for someone to get them dog food.
Busque quit her job at IBM and founded TaskRabbit in June 2008. The site has grown since we last spoke to Busque: since the company’s series A round in May, TaskRabbit has seven times the amount of users, and the posted tasks have tripled. TaskRabbit also closed a second funding round of $17.8 million in December, and is now in seven cities: San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Portland. The next city is Austin, which will launch at SXSW next month.
We visited TaskRabbit’s San Francisco offices to see what it’s like there…
Johnny Brackett showed us around. He's talking to marketing head Jamie Viggiano. Brackett joked that most employees love TaskRabbit so much, they probably should start doing their own errands again.
TaskRabbit began serving consumers, but small businesses are beginning to see the value. Susie Cakes likes to use the service for delivery. Companies like Google and Twitter offer a discount to their employees.
Finance director Bartek Ringwelski moved here from New York because he was the former CEO of Skillslate, which TaskRabbit bought. Skillslate will be used to help TaskRabbit outsource more specialised tasks.
Ryan Sapper is the company's talent scout. 48 employees work here, and some are remote in other cities. They are hiring for engineering, product, HR, and marketing jobs.
Everyone used to just eat at the table in the far back. But the company keeps growing, so they had to add a few more tables to accommodate.
Would you dress up as a hot dog and bring someone to their birthday party like this guy did? Before you become a TaskRabbit, you have to go through some training.
Nerf gun war! They don't take themselves too seriously here. Maybe they have extra time because they are out-sourcing their chores.
Here's the founder, Leah Busque. She coded the first version of TaskRabbit after she quit her job. Her husband Kevin also works here, but he's camera shy.
Ammunition... Wendy Pei, a member service manager, goes in for the meeting. It's unusual to have an in-house customer service unit. But they think it's important to have help if the tasks aren't working out as planned.
The operations team meets at 2:30 pm every day. Every team has one sometime throughout the day. Marketing met earlier that morning at 10:30 am.
A pretty view of San Francisco. Here, the most common task is IKEA furniture assembly. In New York, it's food delivery.
