Inside TaskRabbit: Nobody Does Their Own Chores, So There's More Time For Fun And Pranks

Kobe the dog is TaskRabbit’s chief inspiration officer.It’s a fancy position for a pet, but it’s well-deserved, considering the dog actually inspired Leah Busque to start TaskRabbit.



One night on February 2008, Busque was sitting at home and getting ready for dinner with her husband when she realised she was out of dog food.

The couple wondered: Are we going to have a cab stop on the way home? Later that night, they kept talking about how it would be nice if there was a place to go to online where could name a price they were willing to pay for someone to get them dog food.

Busque quit her job at IBM and founded TaskRabbit in June 2008. The site has grown since we last spoke to Busque: since the company’s series A round in May, TaskRabbit has seven times the amount of users, and the posted tasks have tripled. TaskRabbit also closed a second funding round of $17.8 million in December, and is now in seven cities: San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Portland. The next city is Austin, which will launch at SXSW next month.

We visited TaskRabbit’s San Francisco offices to see what it’s like there…

