REVEALED: Taco Bell's New Upscale Restaurant Looks Awesome

As we reported earlier today, Taco Bell is launching a new upscale restaurant called U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom.

We’ve obtained photos of the menu offerings and renderings of the first location, which will open in Huntington Beach, Calif., this summer.

First, let’s take a look at the food. Here’s a combo meal with U.S. Taco’s thick-cut fries, a “Mexican Car Bomb” milkshake, and a steak taco.

These are the Winner Winner tacos with Southern-style fried chicken breast topped with South of the Border gravy, roasted corn, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Tacos will be priced at about $US4 each, and the average check size is expected to be roughly $US12 with a drink.

Here’s a close-up of the Winner Winner.

Customers will be able to watch their food being made inside the glass-enclosed area next to the ordering counter.

The restaurant, meant to attract higher-income foodies, will have an outdoor patio.

This is a rendering of the exterior of the first U.S. Taco Co. location.

