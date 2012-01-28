Inside Sundance Gifting Suites—See All The Swag Celebrities Are Getting For Free

Want a free (real) tattoo? Leather boots? Headphones by Ludacris? All the high end tequila you can drink?



T.I. said it first, but gifting suites at the Sundance Film Festival really give his lyrics “snacks on me, Patrón on ice” true meaning—because in the gifting suites, baby, you really can have whatever you like.

Well, if you’re a celebrity, that is.

Kate Bosworth, Andy Samberg, AnnaLynne McCord, Emily Blunt, Elizabeth Olsen and a slew of others all took advantage of their celeb status by posing for pictures of themselves holding or wearing the participating brands and in turn, the famous faces get some free swag.

And even though Robert Redford is embarassed by the recent influx of gifted goods at the classy film festival he founded, it’s a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Can a place that brings “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star Nia Vardalos together with rapper Lil Jon over gluten-free desserts really be that bad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.