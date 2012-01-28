Inside Sundance Gifting Suites—See All The Swag Celebrities Are Getting For Free

Want a free (real) tattoo? Leather boots? Headphones by Ludacris? All the high end tequila you can drink?
T.I. said it first, but gifting suites at the Sundance Film Festival really give his lyrics “snacks on me, Patrón on ice” true meaning—because in the gifting suites, baby, you really can have whatever you like.
Well, if you’re a celebrity, that is.
Kate Bosworth, Andy Samberg, AnnaLynne McCord, Emily Blunt, Elizabeth Olsen and a slew of others all took advantage of their celeb status by posing for pictures of themselves holding or wearing the participating brands and in turn, the famous faces get some free swag.
And even though Robert Redford is embarassed by the recent influx of gifted goods at the classy film festival he founded, it’s a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Can a place that brings “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star Nia Vardalos together with rapper Lil Jon over gluten-free desserts really be that bad?
Welcome to the long line outside of all gifting suites. If your name isn't on the list, you may as well turn around and go home. Or get your friend's contraband wrist band.
These PR ladies are the gate keepers. They control who's on the list, who gets a wristband and who gets inside.
But you really can get a real tattoo for free by Code of Conduct's Jason Hoodrich—if you feel so inclined or if you have spent too much time at the Patrón bar.
AnnaLynne McCord wearing her gifted Superdry jacket...while visiting the Miami Oasis gifting lounge.
Grab a free coffee, hot chocolate or cookie at the McCafé Fireside and Lounge at The Village at the Lift. Nearly 80 celebrities lent a hand during the festival to raise $15,000 on-the-spot for the Ronald McDonald House Charity including; Emily Blunt, Jessie Williams, Blythe Danner, Peter Jackson, Cheryl Hines, Jason Ritter and Ice-T, by tracing their hand on a quilt square.
Liv Tyler signs a ping pong table after picking up some free swag at the Puma Lounge Village at the Lift.
Lil Jon in his gifted garb from Superdry USA. The clothing company were styling celebs at Sundance because their clothing is featured throughout Spike Lee's movie, 'Red Hook Summer.'
Get free coffee, hot chocolate and internet access at the Sundance Channel Headquarters on Main Street
