Inside Steve Ballmer's Brain

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer talks about management in a lengthy Q&A with the New York Times.

Revealed: He’d also like to be a high school basketball coach, he wants Microsofties to be more “efficient,” his favourite management book is “Built to Last” by Jim Collins, and if there’s anything he’d change about himself, it’d be his speed.

Steve wants to learn how to slow down. “I race too much. … Sometimes you really don’t hear because you’re racing. … My brain is just chop, chop, chop, chop, chop.”

