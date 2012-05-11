Look Inside The Fancy New Restaurant Starbucks Has At Its Corporate Headquarters

Photo: SODO Kitchen
SODO Kitchen recently opened a restaurant in Starbucks’ global headquarters in Seattle, Washington.It’s not your average corporate cafeteria.
SODO boasts a bunch of dining stations, including a grill, brick-oven, rotisserie and deli. The restaurant is open to the public, but it’s still tucked away in a corporate building.
“It’s just hard to see,” SODO Kitchen general manager Rick Stromire told QSR Magazine. “It’s in a building. You don’t realise there’s a full-fledged restaurant inside the Starbucks headquarters. We’re working on a PR campaign to focus on some of the local business down here.”
Have you been to the SODO restaurant in Starbucks’ HQ? Send an email to [email protected].
It's only open for breakfast and lunch, since it's in a corporate building. It's also closed on the weekends.
Bon Appétit, which runs the place, has two more private employee-only restaurants on a different floor, and is currently developing a grilled cheese food truck too.
'Since I work in the building, I am a frequent visitor to the Sodo Kitchen.
The food is good, way better than the average cafeteria and the range of food is outstanding. Their pizza is decent and wood fired. The crust is better than average but the sauces and cheeses could use an upgrade as well as the size.
The place is too loud to enjoy your meal during peak lunch time and the 3 registers for check out are not sufficient during the noon hour. However, if you can eat there at 11 or 1:30, it's quite enjoyable.
So, my suggestions are: make your pizza ingredients more upscale. Make a decent veggie burger with flavour. Add some registers and put some sound buffers in the ceilings. But, this is such a small complaint owing to the fact that prior to Sodo Kitchen, this area of Seattle had very little to offer in the way of food.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.