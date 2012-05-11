Look Inside The Fancy New Restaurant Starbucks Has At Its Corporate Headquarters

Photo: SODO Kitchen

SODO Kitchen recently opened a restaurant in Starbucks’ global headquarters in Seattle, Washington.It’s not your average corporate cafeteria.



SODO boasts a bunch of dining stations, including a grill, brick-oven, rotisserie and deli. The restaurant is open to the public, but it’s still tucked away in a corporate building.

“It’s just hard to see,” SODO Kitchen general manager Rick Stromire told QSR Magazine. “It’s in a building. You don’t realise there’s a full-fledged restaurant inside the Starbucks headquarters. We’re working on a PR campaign to focus on some of the local business down here.”

