INSIDE SINA WEIBO: China's (Much Better) Version Of Twitter

I have put together a simple presentation about Sina Weibo, as despite the huge run in Sina’s (NASDAQ:SINA) stock due to Weibo most non-Chinese have limited knowledge of the product itself. The document does not address censorship (See China’s Internet: The Invisible Birdcage for a longer discussion of Internet controls). We all know it is there, and Sunday we got a real time look at some of the layers of control, but this powerpoint focuses on the commercial and product aspects of Weibo.



It is not fair to call Sina Weibo a Twitter clone or knockoff. It is a better designed and more stable product, and Sina’s product roadmap appears to have it heading towards a robust SNS, almost like Facebook. I hope Twitter has people dissecting Weibo, as they could learn a lot.

Feel free to send me comments/edits/additions. This is by no means a comprehensive presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.