Inside The Massive Silicon Valley Homeless Shelter The Neighbours Didn't Want Built

With about 180 beds, the Boccardo Regional Reception Center is the largest homeless shelter in the Silicon Valley. And with more than 7,000 people sleeping on the streets of San Jose every night, the need for it is dire.

Boccardo doesn’t just want to provide a bed for a night; its focus is on fighting homelessness through an array of services like assisting with mental illness, addiction, unemployment, transportation, and help securing long-term housing.

Business Insider was invited inside the shelter to see how it all comes together, and to get an idea of what it’s like to actually live in and use centres like this.

