Tour The Ritzy Seoul District That Inspired Viral Hit 'Gangnam Style'

Korean pop sensation Psy has exploded in the US thanks to his viral hit, “Gangnam Style.” The music video has so far garnered over 221.5 million hits on YouTube, and Psy has been featured on a number of American television programs, including “Today,” “Good Morning America,” and “Ellen.”The video mocks the opulence and showiness of Gangnam-gu, a wealthy Seoul neighbourhood that’s known for its materialism and superficiality, as well as nightlife, cafes, and shopping.



But apart from the silly choreography and catchy chorus, the dance hit also supposedly contains a subversive message about class and wealth in Korea, posits The Atlantic’s Max Fisher.

