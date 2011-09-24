Inside Sean Parker's Totally Deluxe Off-The-Hook Spotify Party

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Facebook investor Sean Parker stole some of Facebook’s thunder last night.While Facebookers and F8 attendees were getting down at the official party, Parker was throwing a much smaller — but way cooler — party a few blocks away.



The party was to honour Spotify, where Parker is also an investor.

Earlier in the day, Spotify chief Daniel Ek was on stage with Mark Zuckerberg at F8 to announce a partnership for Facebook’s new music service.

In an on-stage interview with Ek, Parker said that he set up the party in less than 48 hours. (We didn’t get an invitation until yesterday afternoon.)

He chartered two jets — one waiting on the runway at JFK, another in Los Angeles — to fly music stars like The Killers, Jane’s Addiction, and Snoop Dogg to the party, where they hung out and performed.

rumour has it that he bought the venue as well, which used to be a warehouse.

We saw plenty of high-up Facebook execs drop by. Mark Zuckerberg even showed up, although we didn’t see him.

Why is Parker so in love with Spotify to throw it this kind of bash? Because he thinks the music service finally delivers on what he was trying to do when he founded Napster: make it easier for people to find and listen to any music they wanted, any time. He thinks it’s the best answer to piracy.

But enough. You want to see inside:

