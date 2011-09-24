Inside Sean Parker's Totally Deluxe Off-The-Hook Spotify Party

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider
Facebook investor Sean Parker stole some of Facebook’s thunder last night.While Facebookers and F8 attendees were getting down at the official party, Parker was throwing a much smaller — but way cooler — party a few blocks away.
The party was to honour Spotify, where Parker is also an investor.
Earlier in the day, Spotify chief Daniel Ek was on stage with Mark Zuckerberg at F8 to announce a partnership for Facebook’s new music service.
In an on-stage interview with Ek, Parker said that he set up the party in less than 48 hours. (We didn’t get an invitation until yesterday afternoon.)
He chartered two jets — one waiting on the runway at JFK, another in Los Angeles — to fly music stars like The Killers, Jane’s Addiction, and Snoop Dogg to the party, where they hung out and performed.
rumour has it that he bought the venue as well, which used to be a warehouse.
We saw plenty of high-up Facebook execs drop by. Mark Zuckerberg even showed up, although we didn’t see him.
Why is Parker so in love with Spotify to throw it this kind of bash? Because he thinks the music service finally delivers on what he was trying to do when he founded Napster: make it easier for people to find and listen to any music they wanted, any time. He thinks it’s the best answer to piracy.
But enough. You want to see inside:
A shuttle from F8 dropped press off in front of this graffiti-covered building. We heard that the building was clean until recently -- the graffiti is part of the decor and was just added.
Whoa, what is this place? Nobody among the assembled reporters had ever been in this building before. Here's what the bar looked like.
Being reporters, it was our first stop. The bartenders all came from various bars around SF, and were mostly assembled through connections with the bar Rye.
Or maybe some truffled macaroni and cheese. Those are real truffles. The chef said they were flown from France.
Everything was catered by McCalls Catering, Josip Martniovic was the chef de cuisine.
The bathrooms were outside, behind more graffiti. All unisex, which made for some interesting stumbles as the party went late.
So here's the press section, right in front of the stage. There's going to be some talking before the party starts, we're told.
...and a fifth of fancy tequila. I tried to get my neighbours to do some shots, but they refused. (The woman behind me said she was from Mexico and didn't think she'd be impressed.)
But this guy sidled up to me and poured us both a drink. Hey -- that's Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction and Lollapalooza. We chatted for a second.
Then Sean Parker took the stage to be interviewed by Spotify cofounder Daniel Ek. They talked about the promise of on-demand music.
Next up was a panel discussion. Here, Farrell explains how different music was in the 1990s. Then, selling 1 million records meant you reached 1 million people, which seemed huge. Now, through Facebook, there's a potential audience of 800 million.
UPDATE: We just got this photo from the official party photographer. It looks like it was back stage. So Zuck was deifinitely there.
Sadly, our phone's battery died before Snoop Dogg. But the official party photographer sent this great pic of his performance, where he walked out into the crowd.
