An entire 18th-century Swedish village is selling for $7 million. Here's a look inside the historic spa town.

A 320-year-old Swedish village with a natural spring, spa, and hotel is accepting bids in the range of $US7 million through May 31.

Known as Sätra Brunn, the 70-building village is situated on 60 acres an hour and a half northwest of Stockholm.

Sätra Brunn was founded as a wellness establishment in 1700 by a doctor who believed in the medicinal benefits of mineral water.

It has been a wellness destination ever since, hosting locals and foreigners for getaways, weddings, conferences, and festivals.

“Of the 10 or so similar health villages built in Sweden during the 18th century, Sätra Brunn is the only one to survive with its historical buildings still standing,” a representative for Christie’s International Real Estate told Business Insider.

Here's a look inside the historic property.

Sätra Brunn is represented by Jonas Martinsson of Residence Fastighetsmäkleri, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Sweden. The guiding price is $US6,951,893, with bids due by May 31.

“The village and all the real estate is registered as a limited company so there are no restrictions for foreign buyers,” Martinsson said in statement.

Sixteen local entrepreneurs purchased Sätra Brunn in 2002 from Uppsala Academy, which had owned the village since the 1740s.

Sätra Brunn dates back to the 1700s and is built around a natural spring. Its founder, a doctor named Samuel Skragge, believed that mineral water had medicinal benefits.

Skragge purchased the land in 1700 and opened an establishment in 1701 that encouraged guests to drink spring water, participate in therapeutic plunge baths, and take walks in the woods.

Christie’s International Real Estate The original Sätra Brun drinking well.

Sätra Brunn has been a wellness destination ever since and consists of 70 buildings, including a hotel, church, and spa.

The oldest buildings on the property date back to the 1600s. Today, they are used as a café, flea market, and exhibition space.

Many structures, like this hotel originally built in 1792, have been repurposed as short and long-term lodging for guests.

Several lodging options are private residences that were bequeathed to the village and bear the names of their original owners. “The architecture of the village is a walk through time,” Martinsson said.

The village’s official hotel, Hotel Skogsgården, has 53 rooms with access to a dining room and kitchen. At the opposite end of the property is a restaurant with three dining rooms and a pub.

Since 2015, Sätra Brunn has bottled water from its spring, one of only seven that have been awarded Sweden’s highest purity distinction. The village also brews beer on site and produces its own champagne and snaps (a liquor, similar to schnapps, that is infused with a combination of spices, herbs, and fruits).

The village bathhouse features a 50-foot pool, two fire-heated hot tubs …

… six treatment rooms, and a steam sauna.

The church, finished in 1866, is a popular wedding venue.

The building is in its original condition, hosts weekly masses …

… and has a pipe organ dating back 1867.

Over 6,000 people visit the village for midsummer concerts and annual Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The village is also a popular destination for conferences, hosting 3,600 attendees each year. This home, built in 1903, consists of different meeting rooms and can accommodate up to 120 people.

A representative for Christie’s International Real Estate called Sätra Brunn a “rare” listing. “Whole villages rarely if ever come onto the market, often companies or trusts will buy land to develop up functioning villages,” he said.

Pontus Kopparberg, CEO of Residence Fastighetsmäkleri, told Business Insider that the Swedish housing market has only been somewhat affected by COVID-19. “Prices have fallen about 2% in 2019, and sales are only slightly below the corresponding period in 2019,” he said.

Kopparberg attributes this in part to measures implemented by Swedish authorities. “The central bank actively buys mortgage bonds, and the requirement for borrowers to repay a certain amount has been removed. This combined with an actual interest rate after tax of about 1% supports the market,” he said.

Compared to other countries in Europe and around the world, Sweden has taken a relaxed approach to curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Whereas residents of France and Spain faced fines if they left the house for the wrong reason in April, Swedes were free to sip cocktails at cafés and eat out at restaurants as long as they observed social distancing guidelines.

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki People chat and drink in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Because of Sweden’s approach, real estate agents have continued to work during the pandemic, but have nixed large open houses, Kopparberg said. He added that demand for holiday homes is “very strong” since Swedes have been unable to travel to holiday homes in places like Spain and France, which are only now emerging from their strict lockdowns.

