Inside a $21.8 million San Francisco mansion that's been home to a tech media mogul, a squatter, and almost — according to rumours — Taylor Swift

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate/Business Insider The saga of 3800 Washington Street is one of media site founders, drifters, stolen artwork, a jailhouse interview, and rumoured popstars.

There’s a San Francisco mansion for sale for $US21.8 million in the city’s Presidio Heights neighbourhood.

It was built in 1904 and modelled after a royal French chateau, but that’s just a sliver of the home’s colourful back story.

It was once owned by the founder of the tech website CNET before he went bankrupt in 2008 and was later inhabited by a squatter who stole artwork from the home, sneaking paintings out and selling them at pawn shops and on social media sites in 2014 and 2015.

The 20-room mansion at 3800 Washington Street is not your average multi-million-dollar San Francisco real-estate listing.

It’s a replica of Le Petit Trianon, the 18th-century French chateau built by Louis XV at the Versailles Palace in France. It’s listed on San Francisco’s National Register of Historic Places. Years ago, it was in serious need of some TLC and was declared abandoned by the city more than once. Taylor Swift was rumoured to have considered buying it in 2014. It’s been inhabited by a serial drifter and Taylor Swift fanatic, who turned it into his own personal “thug mansion” and “headquarters” for a stolen-art-hocking business in 2014 and 2015. It’s been renovated and was selected for not one, but two, San Francisco Designer Showcases, first in 1982 and then in 2019.

And now, it’s listed for sale for $US21.8 million.

The home doesn’t share the same aesthetic as many of the Bay Area’s real-estate listings. There’s nothing stark, white, or minimalist, about this place.

Rich blue and green colours mingle with brass accents. Extravagant chandeliers hang from the ceiling. There are nine (NINE!) “decorative” fireplaces. Columns and arched doorways greet you upon entering. Patterned ceilings and velvet cushions fill the space. There’s even a ballroom, for crying out loud.

For all its drama over the years, the home lives up to its namesake – it’s a French palace befit for royals, or at least the royal upper-class of 21st century San Francisco.

Here’s the saga of 3800 Washington Street and what it’s like inside the beautiful mansion.

The 20-room mansion sits in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighbourhood.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The front of the home.

This part of town is known for its prestigious homes and upscale boutiques that “cater to the upper class residents,” according to the listing. The Presidio and the Golden Gate Bridge are close by.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The mansion is slightly right of centre at the bottom of the photo.

Source: Joel Goodrich

Named Le Petit Trianon and modelled after the 18th-century French chateau built by Louis XV in Versailles, it was built in 1904 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bar and seating area.

Source: Curbed SF

It’s also known as the Koshland House, named after a wealthy wool tycoon that originally built the palace-like abode in the early 1900s.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The ballroom.

Source: Curbed SF

The mansion comes with nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bedroom.

There are also three powder rooms, two kitchens, two wet bars, and a butler’s pantry.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bathroom.

There’s a ballroom that could be used as a media room or for some sort of entertainment.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A ballroom or entertainment space.

There’s a formal dining room and a library.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A dining room.

Nine decorative fireplaces are in the home.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate One of the home’s nine fireplaces.

A beautiful chandelier hangs in a three-story atrium.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A 3-story atrium.

There’s a breakfast room with a side entrance and gardening room.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A backyard seating area.

And it also comes with an elevator that’s currently inoperable, according to the listing.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The first level of the 3-story atrium.

Source: Joel Goodrich

But fret not: there’s a grand central staircase as well as a back staircase that leads to all levels.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The atrium.

And last, but not least, are the million-dollar views.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate This is the view from the home.

Glistening and opulent as it may be now, it has a long history.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A seating area.

In 2007, the founder of tech publication CNET, Halsey Minor, bought it for $US18 million before going bankrupt.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A seating area.

Source: Realtor and The San Francisco Chronicle

It was listed for $US25 million in 2012. It failed to sell and saw two price cuts, down to $US18 million in October 2015, and was even declared abandoned by the city more than once, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A dining room.

Source: Zillow and San Francisco Chronicle

But despite struggling to sell, it had apparently been occupied periodically already.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A hallway.

A drifter was found to have been squatting in the then-dilapidated home sporadically for a year in the summer of 2014.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A seating area.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

A man named Jeremiah Kaylor not only lived in the home but had stolen and sold $US300,000 of art and other items from the house, some for much less than their true value, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Most of the paintings were later recovered.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A seating area.

When law enforcement encountered Kaylor in the home in October 2015, he reportedly told them he was working to buy it and showed them legal documents that he hoped would validate that claim. The next day, he was arrested and booked on trespassing and 10 burglary charges.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A kitchen area or wet bar.

Source: SF Gate

He told The San Francisco Chronicle from the San Francisco jailhouse in 2015 that he believed that he “owned the house” and that it was his “thug mansion.”

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate Columns stand in an area of the home.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Kaylor also reportedly had an obsession with popstar Taylor Swift, who had been rumoured to have been considering purchasing the historic mansion in 2014.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate The atrium.

Source: Curbed SF and 7X7 and The Chronicle

He told the Chronicle that he believed they were destined to end up together. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand theft and identity theft and was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A marble staircase with a chandelier.

Source: The Chronicle and Curbed SF

He told the Chronicle that while he was squatting in the mansion, “it was super moldy and honestly kind of falling apart, but you could tell that it had been amazing.”

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bathroom or powder room.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

It finally sold, presumably in that state, in July 2016 for $US15.75 million, according to public records.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A hallway.

Source: Redfin

It was eventually renovated and, in 2019, the mansion was selected for the 2019 San Francisco Decorator Showcase, an annual event 42 years in the running where dozens of the city’s top designers bring their expertise to a chosen home and transform it into a work of art.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A seating area with a patterned ceiling.

The home is only one of a few homes out of the hundreds of thousands in the city to have that designation.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bedroom with a seating area and a fireplace.

And what’s more of a rarity is that this home was chosen once before for the showcase in 1982.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate An office off of a bedroom.

Source: Decorator Showcase

Another similar home, a mansion chosen for the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase, is listed for $US26.8 million about a mile to the east in the Pac Heights neighbourhood.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bedroom in the mansion at 3800 Washington.

Source: Business Insider

The date of the 2019 Designer Showcase coincided with the re-listing of the home onto the public market — it was listed for $US30 million on April 25, 2019. The showcase took place from late April to May.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A kitchen.

Source: Realtor

In September 2019, the home still hadn’t sold, even with the priceless designer touch it had been given. The home got a price cut to $US27 million.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A kitchen.

Source: Realtor

In October, another chop was made to $US23.8 million.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bathroom.

Source: Realtor

And on January 27, 2020, the price was brought down to $US21.8 million.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A bathroom.

Source: Realtor

Perhaps the new decade will bring it some good luck.

Joel Goodrich Luxury Real Estate A room with marble walls in the home.

