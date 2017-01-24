Inside Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 testing lab where they drill through phones and soak them with water

Samsung has released footage showing the inside of its Galaxy Note 7 testing lab.

The company recalled the smartphone and received 96% of the models after overheating, fires, and explosions.

700 researchers tested more than 200,000 devices by soaking them in water, charging the batteries, putting them in extreme temperatures, x-raying them, and poking holes in them.

Samsung said two separate battery faults were to blame for the fires and added that there will be “no fire risk” involving future devices.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.