Here's What Life Is Like Inside Russia's Toughest Prison

Russian prisons are notoriously tough, but there’s one that’s even harder than the rest.
Called Black Dolphin, this high security prison on the Kazakhstan border houses the country’s most brutal criminals, including serial killers, cannibals, and terrorists, according to a documentary by National Geographic.
One prison lieutenant told National Geographic that the only way to escape is by dying.
Black Dolphin is located near the Kazakhstan border. It gets its informal name from the statue out front, made by the prisoners themselves.
Nikolayev killed a man during a drunken fight, then dragged him into his bathroom and chopped him up.
He ate some of the body, then gave the rest of the meat to a friend, whose wife served it to his family thinking it was kangaroo. Nikolayev is one of Russia's most notorious murderers.
When inmates leave their cells, they're forced to walk bent at the waist. This technique is believed to be unique to Black Dolphin.
Exercise, consisting of pacing back and forth, takes place in another cell. There is no prison yard.
