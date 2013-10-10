Here's What Life Is Like Inside Russia's Toughest Prison

Russian prisons are notoriously tough, but there’s one that’s even harder than the rest.

Called Black Dolphin, this high security prison on the Kazakhstan border houses the country’s most brutal criminals, including serial killers, cannibals, and terrorists, according to a documentary by National Geographic.

One prison lieutenant told National Geographic that the only way to escape is by dying.

