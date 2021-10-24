Qatar Airways glamorous new business class suite is traveling the globe on its newest plane, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – take a look

Qatar Airways has a new product to offer its premium cabin customers that are flying on the newest addition to the airline’s aircraft family. A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. InsectWorld / Shutterstock.com

Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner is now flying for Qatar Airways, with the Middle Eastern carrier the first in the region to debut the ultramodern jet. A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Bradley Caslin / Shutterstock.com

The first models were delivered to Qatar Airways just before the pandemic and are finally getting acquainted with passengers. Welcoming passengers in business class is the airline’s new business class suite, found only on the 787-9 Dreamliner. A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Qatar Airways has been steadily improving its premium product, culminating so far in the “Qsuite” that’s found on its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 XWB family aircraft. Here’s what it’s like to fly on Qatar Airways’ Qsuite onboard an Airbus A350-1000 XWB.

But while the Dreamliner isn’t quite large enough to accommodate the Qsuite, passengers will still have access to an enclosed suite with a sliding door. A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Step onboard a brand-new Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 30 business class suites comprise the eight-row cabin located squarely between the first two boarding doors. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats along the cabin wall are configured in a reverse herringbone configuration, meaning they’re angled towards the window. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As these seats face away from the aisle, they’re ideal for passengers traveling alone and have unobstructed views of the window. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Center aisle seats, alternatively, are configured in a herringbone configuration, angled towards the two aisles in the cabin. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These seats are ideal for couples or companions traveling together as they are angled in a way that their headrests are nearly touching, Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A version of the famous Qsuite double bed is not available on the 787-9 Dreamliner but couples can get a similar experience by lowering the seat partition when in lie-flat mode. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Passengers traveling independently, however, can simply raise the partition for additional privacy. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each seat features a high-definition touch-screen display that features Qatar Airways’ Oryx One entertainment system. Flyers can access thousands of hours of content including movies, television shows, music, and more. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Also controlling the in-flight entertainment system is a large tethered remote with a touch-screen of its own. It also acts as a game controller. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has exterior cameras that can also be accessed through the entertainment system, offering top-down and forward-facing views. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And when it’s time to sleep, the seat reclines fully flat to a 79-inch (201cm) bed. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Closeable suite doors offer greater privacy, similar to Qsuites. The doors don’t fully latch, however, and there’s a small gap in between the door and the seat wall. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A do not disturb feature is built into the seat number’s lighting system. Passengers can press a button to turn the seat number red, indicating that flight attendants shouldn’t bother them whether they be sleeping, working, or relaxing. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seat controls can be easily accessed when in upright or lie flat mode. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-seat power is offered at the seat with a 110v AC power outlet and USB charging port conveniently located next to the counter space. In-flight WiFi is also available for passengers to use. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Wireless charging is also available and compatible with Apple and Android devices. Airlines are just starting to introduce these types of innovations in business class, as Insider found on a JetBlue Airways flight from London to New York in Mint business class. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider Here’s what flying JetBlue is like across the Atlantic in Mint business class.

A smaller storage compartment can be found above the counter and is just large enough for a passport, small purse, or tablet. There’s also a small mirror for passengers to use. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

When it’s time to eat or work on a computer, the tray table slides out directly from underneath the in-flight entertainment screen. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Passengers can adjust the length of the table, as well as its angles, depending on preference. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Qatar Airways is continuing its dine-on-demand offering in the cabin where travelers can order anything on the menu at any time during the flight. Passengers don’t have to abide by the normal airline notions of mealtimes. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Business class passengers receive amenity kits including items and toiletries such as an eye mask, socks, a toothbrush, and more. Qatar Airways also gives hygiene kits to each passenger including hand sanitizing gel, nitrile gloves, and a face mask. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Premium brands represented in the cabin and dining offering include Narumi, BRIC’S, Diptyque, TWG Tea, Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, and The White Company. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: Qatar Airways

“Our passengers deserve the best and I am confident that they will appreciate the larger Dreamliner variant for its unmatched comfort in the sky,” Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways’ chief executive officer, said in a statement. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: Qatar Airways

At least seven of the 30 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that Qatar Airways has on order from Boeing have arrived at the airline. The new aircraft have slowly but surely been making their way across the Qatar Airways network. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider

From Doha, they’re scheduled to visit destinations over the next few months including Accra, Ghana; Amman, Jordan; Stockholm, Sweden; Athens, Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; Paris, France; Jakarta, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; Karachi, Pakistan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Manchester, UK; Muscat, Oman; Nairobi, Kenya; Oslo, Norway; Vienna, Austria; Tunis, Tunisia; and Singapore, among other destinations. Inside a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Thomas Pallini/Insider