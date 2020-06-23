Join 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Alex Blue Davis and David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, for a live conversation about LGBTQ rights and Pride Month

Insider

Join Insider for a Pride month conversation about the recent protests for Black and trans lives, mental health, the recent Supreme Court case protecting LGBTQ workers from job discrimination, and more.

Insider’s Canela López will speak with David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, and Alex Blue Davis, a transgender actor who plays Dr. Casey Parker on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

The chat will begin at 2 PM EST on June 25th. Click here to register for this free event.

It’s LGBTQ Pride Month, and as the usual celebrations have gone virtual, protests have brought people out into the streets.

On June 25th at 2 PM EST, Insider’s Canela López will bring a timely Pride conversation to our audience via Zoom. We’ll delve into topics like mental health, healthcare, the recent landmark Supreme Court case protecting LGBTQ workers from job discrimination, and the protests for Black and trans lives.

López will speak with David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights organisation dedicated to the empowerment of Black LGBTQ people; and Alex Blue Davis, a transgender actor who plays Dr. Casey Parker on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Parker is the first trans doctor to appear on the show.

In addition to the discussion, there be also be time for an audience Q&A. Click here to register for this free event.

