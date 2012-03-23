Inside Pinterest's Frightening Pro-Anorexia 'Thinspo' Cult

Photo: Pinterest

Pinterest, social media’s newest darling, has had a meteoric rise. But hidden inside its 52 per cent growth between January and February to 17.8 million unique visitors—and their digital scrapbooks dedicated to recipes, fashion and beauty—is a community dedicated to spreading “thinspiration” or “thinspo.”“Thinspo” has been around since the dawn of the internet. While some of the imagery celebrates women who are fit, muscular or otherwise in great shape, many of the photos and mantras encourage people to be unhealthily thin. Exposed ribs, jutting collarbones and protruding hip bones are pinned as ideals. Thinspo pinners also enthusiastically describe their starvation diets so that others can copy them.



Worse, the movement encourages young women to post revealing pictures of themselves at their “ideal” weight—which is often unnaturally underweight—exposing them to public ridicule.

No matter how thin the pinned images of models (or users) are, there’s a general sense that perfection is just another five pounds away, regardless of the health consequences.

