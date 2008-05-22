Inside Paul Allen's Cannes Yacht Party

The Los Angeles Times reports: The most publicized Cannes Film Festival party is the annual black-tie ball held by Vanity Fair magazine.



But billionaire Paul Allen’s yearly yacht bash may have become an even hotter ticket.

Friday night’s gathering on Allen’s massive boat had more A-list names than even the swankest Hollywood premieres, and any number of incredibly rich men with incredibly young girlfriends. Read more from the LA Times.

