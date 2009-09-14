Inside Palm's Booth At Fashion Week

Palm announced its new Pixi smartphone last week — even though it won’t ship for a while — likely so that it could demo it in a booth at New York’s Fashion Week. (Inside the tents at Bryant Park, Palm joins other sponsors like McDonalds, Mercedes, liquor companies, etc.)

Palm’s booth shows off the new Pixi, which is basically a souped up Treo/Centro running its new WebOS platform. Specifically, it shows off the Pixi “artist series,” which will feature limited edition designs. The booth, decorated in the style of artist Cole Gerth’s “Hummingbird” design, looks neat. And the Pixi itself looks solid; next, we’re waiting to hear about pricing and availability.

So, what’s the point of a booth at Fashion Week?

Palm wants to appeal to women and style-conscious males. Its Centro was especially popular with women, and it’s trying to position the Pixi for them, too.

They’re the only tech company here, so no need to compete with 5 competitors in the same venue.

What, is Apple going to do this? No way.

It’s not that expensive to sponsor Fashion Week — $250,000 and up to reach about 100,000 fashion-conscious people — a small fraction of the company’s marketing budget.

(Apologies for the mediocre photo quality — you can blame our iPhone for that.)

