Ozy insiders describe burnout and doubts about metrics at the scandal-ridden media company

Carlos Watson speaks onstage during OZY FEST 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City.

Ozy Media announced it’s shutting down after a New York Times report shed light on its business practices.

Founded in 2013, Ozy had raised $US83 ($AU114) million as of 2020 from well-known names like Marc Lasry, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Ron Conway. Insider owner Axel Springer is also a backer.

Its rapid unraveling wasn’t a surprise to current and former employees, who expressed doubts about the company and described a breakneck workplace culture.

For years, Ozy alumni told Insider, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Watson and fellow cofounder Samir Rao cultivated an aggressive focus on winning and a culture built upon a Silicon Valley start-up ethos rather than a journalistic one.

Employees were expected to be at their desks and available around the clock after hours, churn out content, and work 80-hour weeks.

While Ozy publicly touted impressive viewership numbers, staffers inside the company expressed skepticism the true size of their audience.

