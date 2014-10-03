The First Teaser For Pixar's Next Movie Is Very Different From Anything They Have Done Before

Disney / Pixar Pixar’s next movie, ‘Inside Out,’ will focus around five different emotions: Fear, Sadness, Joy, Disgust, and Anger.

Pixar released the first teaser trailer for its next big film “Inside Out.”

The movie looks like a huge risk. It will explore how an individual processes experiences by personifying five emotions in one’s brain — Fear (Bill Hader), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Joy (Amy Poehler), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Anger (Lewis Black).

Pixar has an excellent track record though making us fall in love with everything from animated cars to a lonely robot left on an abandoned, polluted Earth.

The majority of the trailer takes you through Pixar’s lengthy list of successful films before teasing its next film.

Watch it below:

Variety’s Peter Debruge was already impressed with footage shown from the film during a presentation at the Animation Film Festival in France in June.

Here’s the full synopsis for the film via Disney:

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

“Inside Out” will be Pixar’s 15th movie and will be in theatres June 19, 2015.

