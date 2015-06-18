'Inside Out' will be the first Pixar movie ever to not open No.1 at the box office

Though Pixar’s latest animated feature “Inside Out” has drawn critical acclaim and is on track to be a hit at the box office, it will likely not join the other titles from the studio in one category.

Looking at projections for this weekend’s box office take, The Wrap believes that “Inside Out” will be the first Pixar movie not to debut at No.1.

The main reason is because “Jurassic World” is going to take a huge bite out of the box office again, with it expected to gross around $US100 million in its second weekend, analysts tell The Wrap.

“Inside Out” is projected to gross around $US60 million in first-weekend sales, according to Bloomberg. Pixar titles that had a similar opening weekend take include “Cars,” “Brave” and “WALL-E.” All of them went on to gross over $US450 million worldwide.

“Inside Out” is set in the mind of a young girl named Riley, whose emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) — conflict in how to manage her move to San Francisco.

Though it might not take the top spot, “Inside Out” has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, leading Dave Hollis, distribution chief at Disney, to tell The Wrap he’s “pretty sure that by the end of the summer, this one will be among the top [grossing] films.”

The 14 preceding Pixar films have taken in $US8.5 billion and grossed more than $US600 million globally.

“Jurassic World” is coming off a historic opening weekend where it took in over $US200 million, making it the highest-grossing debut weekend of all time.

NOW WATCH: 11 Really Bad Movies Based On Cartoons Everyone Loves



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.