There's a 'Finding Nemo' Easter Egg in 'Inside Out'

Disney and Pixar’s latest film “Inside Out,” is out this weekend.

If you’re a big Pixar fan, you know the studio has a knack for hiding fun hidden messages and images in its films, some of which give nods to previous and future films.

Supposedly, the Pizza delivery truck from “Toy Story” makes an appearance in every single Pixar film. Occasionally, you’ll spot the Luxo ball or lamp.

It’s always a fan favourite to scour Pixar movies for these hidden gems.

While we’re sure “Inside Out” is filled with Easter eggs, they’re definitely not the easiest to spot.

Warning: There are some minor spoilers below.

While seeing the film earlier this week, though we couldn’t spot the pizza truck (we’d be surprised if it isn’t there!), there is one Easter Egg fans are bound to notice.

Around midway through the film, when Joy (Amy Poehler) is heading through a part of Riley’s mind called Imaginationland, atop a stack of items is a blue board game labelled with a familiar clownfish. The words on the box read “Find Me.” It’s a clever nod to Pixar’s 2005 hit “Finding Nemo,” in which the small clownfish of the same name gets snatched up by humans, prompting a search that leads down the EAC (East Australian Current).

Pixar is releasing a sequel to the film, “Finding Dory,” next summer.

Disney / Pixar Look out for an orange clownfish on a blue box in ‘Inside Out.’

Below the “Find Me!” game, is one called “Dinosaur World,” which is almost certainly a reference to Pixar’s November release, “The Good Dinosaur.”

Unfortunately, there’s no image available from Disney/Pixar at the moment of the scene.

But it is showed prominently in the background more than once on screen.

This site The Disney Blog appears to have a low-res image you can view here.

“Inside Out” is in theatres Friday, June 19.

Happy hunting!

