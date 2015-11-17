The internet found a bunch of clever Easter eggs in 'Inside Out'

Disney and Pixar’s film “Inside Out” is just the latest success from the creators of “Finding Nemo” and the upcoming movie “The Good Dinosaur.”

And while Pixar is beloved for its touching and adult-friendly plots, another thing the animators are known for is referencing past or future movies in clever little Easter eggs.

Now that the movie has been released on Blu-ray and DVD, fans are scouring the film for nods to other movies.

Imgur user AnswertotheUltimateQuestionofLifetheUniverseandEverything spotted seven references Pixar fans will love. The Easter eggs range from old classics for Pixar animators like A113 — an inside joke that references the graphic design classroom at the California Institute of the Arts — to finds that reference upcoming or past Pixar films.

Check them out below:

Not only did the movie “Ratatouille” and the short “For the Birds” make an appearance, but so did Ario, the main character from the upcoming Pixar film “The Good Dinosaur.”

Previously, eagle-eyed viewers already spotted the “Finding Nemo” reference in the form of a board game with Nemo on the cover called “Find me!”

Pizza Planet’s van even appears in one of Riley’s memories — another classic Pixar reference that has appeared in numerous movies — as well as the iconic Pixar ball.

You can see all the Easter eggs on Imgur here.

