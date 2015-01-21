Inside One57, Where New York's Most Expensive Penthouse Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $100 Million

New York Real estate is soaring, and there’s no better example than One57.
One of its penthouses has officially closed for $US100.5 million, making it the most expensive apartment ever sold in NYC and the first to surpass $US100 million.
Located on the 89th and 90th floors of the 1,004-foot-tall residence, the penthouse has 11,000 square feet, six bedrooms, a steam room, a library, and an indoor movie theatre.
Residents will also have access to the Park Hyatt hotel amenities — which makes up the first 39 floors of the buildings — but if they don’t want to mix with the commoners, One57 owners can also use their own 20,000-square-foot amenities floor, complete with a pool, gym, library, and theatre.
And though $US100 million may seem like a lot, New York’s pricient penthouse will most likely prove to be a savvy investment as more expensive homes continue to hit the market. Already, a tower on 520 Park Avenue has a penthouse on the market for $US130 million, and prices are only expected to climb.
The buyer of the mega-property remains a mystery, as do many of the owners in One57. Of the 26 units sold so far, over half of those are owned by LLCs and trusts to maintain the owners’ privacy.
One57 was designed by starchitect Christian de Portzamparc to look like a cascading waterfall. It rises 1,004-feet and 90 stories above 57th street.
Of the 26 units sold so far, only half of the buyers are known, including Head of BDO Unicorn Group Andrey Dubinsky and president of Swanson Health Products Leland Swanson.
The Park Hyatt hotel will occupy the first 39 floors of the building, and the 95 condos of One57 will fill the rest of the building's space.
One57 residents will have their own separate entrance with lobby and elevator bank so they don't have to mingle with the guests at Park Hyatt on the lower floors.
They will also have access to the spa, in-room spa services, concierge, in-room dining and catering, cleaning services, and even dog walking services.
The biggest purchase by far in One57 has been the closing on the duplex penthouse on the 89th and 90th floors for over $100 million.
And perhaps the most impressive is the view of Central Park -- waking up to this everyday is worth $100 million.
But the penthouse is not the only spectacular unit in the building. All of them have floor-to-ceiling windows and unimpeded views.
The bigger kitchens have two of everything, including double dishwashers and double stoves. There's also a built-in Miele coffee maker.
The ceilings in the other apartments are also quite tall with the lowest ceiling measuring 10 feet 7 inches.
