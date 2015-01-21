Inside One57, Where New York's Most Expensive Penthouse Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $100 Million

New York Real estate is soaring, and there’s no better example than One57.

One of its penthouses has officially closed for $US100.5 million, making it the most expensive apartment ever sold in NYC and the first to surpass $US100 million.

Located on the 89th and 90th floors of the 1,004-foot-tall residence, the penthouse has 11,000 square feet, six bedrooms, a steam room, a library, and an indoor movie theatre.

Residents will also have access to the Park Hyatt hotel amenities — which makes up the first 39 floors of the buildings — but if they don’t want to mix with the commoners, One57 owners can also use their own 20,000-square-foot amenities floor, complete with a pool, gym, library, and theatre.

And though $US100 million may seem like a lot, New York’s pricient penthouse will most likely prove to be a savvy investment as more expensive homes continue to hit the market. Already, a tower on 520 Park Avenue has a penthouse on the market for $US130 million, and prices are only expected to climb.

The buyer of the mega-property remains a mystery, as do many of the owners in One57. Of the 26 units sold so far, over half of those are owned by LLCs and trusts to maintain the owners’ privacy.

