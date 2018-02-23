Billionaire Michael Dell was just revealed as the mysterious buyer of the most expensive home ever sold in NYC, a $127 million penthouse -- see inside

Evan Joseph/Extell Development Michael Dell bought the penthouse for more than $A127 million in 2014.

Michael Dell was reportedly the buyer behind the most expensive home ever purchased in New York City – a penthouse that sold for over $A127 million.

The technology billionaire bought the Manhattan apartment in 2014, but the buyer’s identity was unknown at the time.

The glamorous penthouse represents New York’s luxury real estate market as well as Dell’s great fortune.

Michael Dell – founder and CEO of Dell Technologies – owns the most expensive apartment ever sold in New York City, and it was a well-kept secret until now.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the tech billionaire was the buyer of the $A128.11 million penthouse in One57, according to two people with knowledge of the 2014 sale. Dell’s purchase in the 1,004-foot-tall tower is the first – and so far, only – New York apartment to surpass $A127 million.

The 73-floor super-tall skyscraper in midtown Manhattan was crowned the most expensive building in New York City in 2015,according to a report by CityRealty. Dell’s penthouse near Central Park has 10,923 square feet and includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The glitzy One57 is proof of New York’s soaring luxury real-estate market. The building’s average price per square foot for 2015 was $A7,660, while 2014’s most expensive, 15 Central Park West, came in at only $A7,298. Dell paid close to $A11,472. per square foot for the penthouse.

One57’s average price increased 18.5% in the year after Dell made his purchase, while 15 CPW’s average decreased 10%.

Forbes puts Michael Dell’s current net worth at $A29.57 billion. Rumours have been swirling recently that Dell may take his massive company, Dell Technologies, public.

Dell grew up in Texas, where he raised his four children in a 33,000 square foot home known as The Castle. Last year, Dell purchased another penthouse in a Boston luxury building where apartments were selling for $A51 million.

At One57, Dell and the other residents have access to the amenities in the Park Hyatt hotel, which takes up the first 39 floors of the building. But if they don’t want to mix with hotel guests, One57 owners can also use their own 20,000-square-foot amenities floor, complete with a pool, gym, library, and theatre.

One57 was designed by architect Christian de Portzamparc to look like a cascading waterfall. It rises 1,004 feet and 90 stories above 57th Street. Of the units sold, only some of the buyers are known. They include billionaires Michael Dell, Lawrence S. Stroll, and Silas K. F. Chou, as well as the head of BDO Unicon Group, Andrey Dubinsky.

The Park Hyatt hotel occupies the first 39 floors of the building, and the 95 condos of One57 fill the rest of the space.

One57 residents have their own separate entrance with a lobby and elevator bank, so they don’t have to mingle with the guests at Park Hyatt on the lower floors.

They also have access to in-room spa services, a concierge, in-room dining and catering, cleaning services, and even dog-walking services.

The biggest purchase by far in One57 has been the closing on the duplex penthouse on the 89th and 90th floors. The penthouse sold to an unknown buyer — recently revealed to be Michael Dell — for over $A127 million in 2014.

The stunning duplex has six bedrooms and occupies 11,000 square feet of space.

There are seven bathrooms and two powder rooms, as well as a steam room and marble baths.

Every room has 23-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, providing unparalleled views of New York.

And perhaps most impressive is the view of Central Park — waking up to this everyday may be worth $A127 million.

But the penthouse is not the only spectacular unit in the building. All of them have floor-to-ceiling windows and unimpeded views.

The bigger kitchens have two of everything, including double dishwashers and double stoves. There’s also a built-in Miele coffee maker.

The ceilings in the other apartments are also quite tall, with the lowest ceiling measuring 10 feet 7 inches.

The units range from one bedroom to the six-bedroom penthouses.

Another model unit on the 58th floor shows what a three-bedroom home looks like.

In total, it would have six rooms and over 4,000 square feet of living space.

The so-called grand salon runs the length of the apartment and has nearly 12-foot-tall ceilings.

It can also fit a huge dining-room table for 10 guests and has plenty of space for art.

It might be easy to see why this is the newest most expensive building in New York.

