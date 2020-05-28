Look inside the 'livable art' hideaway designed by Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei as an upstate New York vacation home for one of his collectors

Melissa Wiley
Klemm Real EstateThe Tsai Residence consists of a Y-shaped guest house (pictured) and larger main house.
  • Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is best known for his politically charged works like “Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn” and “Sunflower Seeds.”
  • One of his lesser-known works is a two-structure modern home in upstate New York.
  • Called the Tsai Residence, it is the only home Ai Weiwei has ever designed in the US.
  • It’s available to rent for $US125,000 from June through Labour Day.
  • Listing agent Graham Klemm calls the home “livable art.”
  • Take a look inside the only home in the US designed by Ai, which comes with a pool and sweeping views of the Catskills mountains.
The only home in the US designed by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is available to rent from June 4 through Labour Day for $US125,000.

The home is also listed for sale, with an asking price of $US5.25 million. Graham Klemm of Klemm Real Estate represents the listing.

The 7-bedroom property sits on 37 acres in the historic farming community of Ancram, New York, about two hours north of Manhattan.

Ai Weiwei designed the property with HFF Architects of Switzerland in 2006 for a Chinese entrepreneur and art collector. It consists of a main house and guest house built in the modern style.

Jennifer Gould Keil of the New York Post reports that Chinese-American businessman Christopher Tsai, one of Ai’s collectors, commissioned the home as a vacation property.

The rectangular main house is the larger of the two structures, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Klemm Real Estate

The Y-shaped guest house, by comparison, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Klemm Real Estate

The interior of the main house is minimalistic and bright.

Klemm Real Estate

Typical of modern homes, floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in.

Klemm Real Estate

In total, the property has three fireplaces …

Klemm Real Estate

… one of which straddles the interior and exterior of the main home.

Klemm Real Estate

The guest house is also minimalistic, though its aesthetic changes from white and neutral shades …

Klemm Real Estate

… to darker wood paneling.

Klemm Real Estate

Each end of the Y boasts views of the surrounding property.

Klemm Real Estate

The Catskills mountains can be seen in the distance, both from the houses …

Klemm Real Estate

… and from the outdoor lap pool.

Klemm Real Estate

