A Norwegian mass killer is suing over prison conditions -- here's a tour of a luxurious maximum-security prison in Norway

Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011, is suing the state for alleged violations of his human rights at Oslo Prison. Norway’s prison system is regarded as one of the most humane in the entire world. In this video, an American prison superintendent takes a tour of a maximum-security Halden prison in Norway.

Produced by Noah Friedman. Video footage courtesy of the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

