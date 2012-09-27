Take A Peek Inside North Korea's Enormous Skyscraper Hotel

Way back in July 2011, we followed reports that suggested that the enormous Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, was finally going to open in 2012.



The hotel had taken decades to complete and cost millions of dollars, but was finally close to completion. With over 3,000 rooms, the hotel is due to be one of the tallest hotels in the world, and will feature not one, but five revolving restaurants.

You can see how huge the tower is from this image:

Photo: Wikipedia

So, flash forward to 2012, and how is the Ryugyong Hotel looking?

NKNews has managed to get some photos of the inside of the building from English-language North Korea guides Koryo Tours (btw, you can sign up for emails from NKNews here).

Let us be the first to say, it’s pretty impressive. But… it really doesn’t look finished.

The huge dining room.

Photo: NK News / Koryo Tours

A view from the dining room to the top of the tower.

Photo: NK News / Koryo Tours

The view across Pyongyang.

Photo: NK News / Koryo Tours

