Deep below the ground is North Korea’s beautiful Pyongyang Metro, a bustling subway system where hundreds of thousands of people make their way to and from work every day. The metro is 360 feet below ground, making it one of the deepest subway systems in the world. Some of the stations are so deep, they double as bomb shelters that are protected with heavy blast doors. A ticket to travel on the Pyongyang Metro is cheap, only 5 won, which at the time of writing is about $US0.004.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
More from Darren Weaver:
- This is what it’s like to ride North Korea’s marble-clad subway
- Everything we know about the next iPhone — including a completely new look
- Elon Musk just revealed the final details of Tesla’s Solar Roof — here’s everything you need to know
- Astronomers have never seen the edge of the universe — here’s how they know it’s there
- Silicon Valley billionaires are appalled by normal schools — so they created this new one
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.