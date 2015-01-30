Inside Hunt & Fish Club, Wall Street's New Favourite Steakhouse

Two streets and one block over from Times Square, a new steakhouse has Wall Street buzzing.

Hunt & Fish Club — the $US5 million brainchild of founders restaurateur Eytan Sugarman, financier Nelson Braff, and hedge fund maven Anthony Scaramucci — has taken over the city with its dramatic interior and classy, throw-back vibe.



“When these guys were designing it, I wanted to see Leonardo DiCaprio. You know that light, light pink suit he’s wearing in ‘The Great Gatsby’?” Scaramucci told The New York Post in the paper’s recent feature on the restaurant. “I wanted him standing at the bar in that custom suit saying, ‘OK, this is the right spot for this guy.'”



Already, the new spot has attracted a fair amount of celebrities and big wigs. According to The Post, Carl Icahn, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, and music mogul Timbaland have all stopped by.

Friends of reality star Kim Kardashian Brittany Gastenau and Jonathan Cheban have also made a few trips, as has actor Mario Lopez.

Adding to the steakhouse’s street cred, Page Six wrote that the son of Mario Gabelli, chairman and chief executive officer of GAMCO Investors, was thrown out of the restaurant. He was reportedly shouting “Do you know who my father is? He runs this city!”

With two huge floors, 180 seats, and the former executive sous chef Jeff Kreisel of Porter House New York at the helm, Hunt & Fish Club promises to be a new hotspot for NYC steak enthusiasts.

Upon entering, guests walk into the dark “Black Room” lobby with a backlit bar and artwork by renowned artist Roy Nachum, whose work has been collected by Jay Z and Tom Brady. Nachum designed the restaurant along with his creative partner Studio Iyor.