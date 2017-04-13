Go inside L'Oréal's sleek new office, which has an in-house nail salon and a lab where employees can test products before they go on the market

Photo courtesy of L’Oreal A L’Oréal employee gets her nails done at the office.

When L’Oréal decided to move its US headquarters, the $A136.65 company knew that it wanted its new offices to exude a “startup” vibe. The brand had outgrown the Midtown offices it had inhabited for 60 years, and Hudson Yards, the mega-development on Manhattan’s West Side, seemed like the ideal place for a fresh start.

“L’Oréal is a 108-year-old company with the spirit of a startup. We have never stopped reinventing and transforming ourselves, and to us, Hudson Yards represents the reinvention of Manhattan,” Frédéric Rozé, president and CEO of L’Oréal USA, said in a press release.

Aside from the 360-degree view of the city, the new location has some major perks, including an in-house nail salon, a consumer beauty lab, a cafeteria that takes up an entire floor, and an outdoor terrace that employees are welcome to work on when the weather permits.

Ahead, take a tour of the company’s chic new space.

The new L'Oréal office takes up 10 floors and 418,000 square feet at 10 Hudson Yards. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal Here, product development, marketing strategy, and merchandising is done for L'Oréal brands like Maybelline, Essie, Urban Decay, Lancome, and SkinCeuticals. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal The new office catered to a trending wish among much of today's workforce: more informal meeting spaces. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal Living room-inspired libraries like this one are located on every floor, with a total of 12,740 square feet of meeting space throughout the entire office. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal The stylish furnishings come from a list of vendors that includes Design Within Reach, ABC Carpet and Home, and Bernhardt Design. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal The space was designed by Gensler, the firm that also worked on Etsy and Condé Nast's new offices. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal Click here to tour Etsy's New York office » Aside from the ample collaborative space and natural light, perks include an in-office store that's stocked with products from more than 30 brands under the L'Oréal umbrella. Employees get a 50% discount, too. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal There's also a 'Consumer Beauty Lab' on the premises. It has vanities and hair-washing stations where products are tested before they hit the market. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal There's also an employee nail salon that gives employees a chance to try Essie's new nail polish colours. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal For breakfast or lunch, employees can head down to the café, which takes up an entire floor. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal It comes complete with a juice bar, hot food bar, and a view of the Hudson River. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal Stylish white 'Quo' chairs in the cafeteria can easily be stacked to accommodate groups of different sizes. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal There are also more formal dining rooms that can be used for hosting executives, customers, or partners. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal When employees need some fresh air, they can step out onto the 4,000-square-foot terrace. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal 'Our goal was to design a modern space from the ground up that would allow us to provide ... state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to meet both our current and future needs as we continue to grow our business,' Rozé said. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal These new technologies include a virtual reality room that was built to save time for the merchandising team. The room, which is meant to simulate a real store, gives team members and retail partners a way to understand how customers might be interacting with products. This cuts time when it comes to designing new displays and designs within stores. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal The new space accommodates 1,400 US employees in an open floor plan. L'Oréal also has workers in offices and distribution facilities across 13 other states. Photo courtesy of L'Oreal

