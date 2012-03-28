Inside Mozilla's Amazing Office Space In San Francisco

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson
Mozilla, the nonprofit organisation that runs the Firefox project, has more than 450 million users worldwide and is known for its open source projects.It’s just as open in real life. Mozilla treats volunteer developers as nicely as they treat their staff. They even give them office space.
And what a space it is! Mozilla just moved this summer into a new headquarters on the San Francisco waterfront. Check it out…
Mozilla PR Erica Jostedt gave us a tour today. Her title is Spinderella. It actually says that on her card.
Mozilla is a global company, so many of the conferences rooms are rigged with video conferencing tools.
Stuart Parmeter started hacking when he was 16. He was in the movie Code Rush. Look on the computer screen... You see that girl? She was his prom date!
He started coding because he was bored in high school. But he actually started at Mozilla as a volunteer, then was hired by Netscape in 1999. He rejoined Mozilla in 2005.
These German tech guys don't work here, but are part of the Mozilla community. They are working on making the mobile web faster.
Diane Bisgeier is in charge of the Web FWD program. WebFWD is sort of like Y Combinator but for web projects that are open source.
WebFWD is Mozilla's accelerator/incubator program for the open web. Today, Japanese students came to find out more about social entrepreneurism.
What a spot to have a meeting! Michael Verdi, on the left, is on the support team. And David Tenser is director of support.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.