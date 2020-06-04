A modern, glass-walled McDonald's is one of the most beautiful fast-food restaurants in the world

Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock Located in downtown Batumi, this McDonald’s stands out for its reflective glass exterior.

One of the most beautiful McDonald’s restaurants in the world is located in Batumi, Georgia.

Surrounded by stretches of manicured grass and a reflective pool, guests are in for a less-than-typical McDonald’s experience when they eat at this location.

Despite looking like a fine dining restaurant, the location serves classic McDonald’s fare.

McDonald’s restaurants are not usually known for being architectural masterpieces.

This award-winning, modern-designed location in Batumi, Georgia, however, couldn’t be more out of the ordinary.

Take a look inside this modern, glass-covered McDonald’s, which has become known as one of the most beautiful fast-food restaurants in the world.

The modern McDonald’s is in Batumi, Georgia, which is located along the coast of the Black Sea.

Google Maps Batumi, Georgia.

It is the capital of the Georgian republic of Adjara and a prominent tourist destination due to its beaches, boardwalk, and 19th-century buildings. The town has even been called the “Las Vegas of the Black Sea.”

The over-the-top McDonald’s restaurant can be found in downtown Batumi.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock The exterior of the McDonald’s restaurant in Batumi, Georgia.

The McDonald’s stands out for its reflective glass exterior.

It was built in 2013 and designed by Harvard-educated architect Giorgi Khmaladze.

BSG_1974/Shutterstock The exterior of the McDonald’s restaurant in Batumi, Georgia.

This McDonald’s location won the award for The Best Commercial Building of 2014 by the architecture website ArchDaily, proving that even McDonald’s restaurants can be architectural wonders.

Especially at night, visitors can marvel at the restaurant’s glass walls.

Kavun Halyna/Shutterstock The exterior of the McDonald’s restaurant in Batumi, Georgia.

The building is actually built on top of a gas station, though you’d never know from the front exterior.

The interior of the restaurant is noticeably more modern in design than other McDonald’s locations.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock Seating overlooking the ordering station at the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

From the light fixtures to the seating options, this McDonald’s location sticks to a more minimal colour palette by using black, white, and wooden accents.

Glass stairwells mirror the surrounding glass walls.

ElRoi/Shutterstock Seating overlooking the ordering station at the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

Since the walls are made from glass, patrons experience a ton of natural light while they eat.

The restaurant’s furnishings are similarly modern in design.

Sunil Onamkulam/Shutterstock Seating inside the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

No basic red and yellow seating here – these McDonald’s seats look like works of art.

Visitors can choose to pay either at a self-service kiosk or by speaking to one of the cashiers.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock Customers ordering food at the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

The location serves classic McDonald’s fare, despite looking like a fine dining restaurant.

Once they have their food, patrons can gaze out onto the stretches of manicured grass around the building.

Viktor Kochetkov/Shutterstock Seating inside the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

One of the most beautiful parts of visiting this McDonald’s location is, surprisingly, the incredible view.

The stretches of green grass give the restaurant an open-air, natural feel.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock Seating inside the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

Other parts of the restaurant look onto the beautiful reflecting pool that surrounds it.

In spring, flowers bloom on the lawns.

Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock Seating inside the McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia.

This makes for a great photo-op or simply a beautiful sight while patrons eat their meals.

Around the corner from the main entrance is the sign for the drive-thru.

Viktor Kochetkov/Shutterstock A sign advertising the location’s hours and McDrive drive-thru.

This location advertises that it’s open 24-hours.

Unbeknownst to most customers inside, this McDonald’s is actually located on top of a gas station.

Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock The entrance to the drive-thru and nearby gas station.

The gas station is located next to the entrance for the drive-thru.

Cars can enter the drive-thru to place their orders, though it’s not as nice a view as inside the restaurant.

Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock The entrance to the drive-thru.

It’s a quicker, more convenient way to grab meals, though.

Even the drive-thru windows look sleek.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock Customers going through the drive-thru.

After grabbing their meals, drive-thru customers can head to the beach, boardwalk, or sit by the restaurant’s reflective pools.

